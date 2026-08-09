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Syria and Russia reach deal on future of Tartous and Hmeimim bases after 18 months of talks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Syria and Russia reach deal on future of Tartous and Hmeimim bases after 18 months of talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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Syria, Russia Agree on Future of Tartous and Hmeimim Bases After Long Talks

Agreement Details and Implications for Russian Bases in Syria

Background of the Negotiations

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Syria and Russia reached a memorandum of understanding to settle the future of Russian bases at Tartous and Hmeimim following 18 months of intensive negotiations, the Syrian foreign ministry said on Sunday, according to the Syrian state news agency.

Transition of Civilian Facilities

Integration into Syrian Administration

The ministry said the Syrian state would take over management of civilian facilities, including Hmeimim airport and the commercial berth at Tartous port, allowing them to be gradually integrated into the country's civilian administration.

Military Facilities and Joint Operations

Repurposing and New Arrangements

It said military facilities would be repurposed as joint training and qualification centres under new arrangements preserving the interests of both sides, with the transition to be completed within three months.

Strategic Importance of Tartous and Hmeimim

Russia's naval facility at Tartous and Hmeimim air base have long been Moscow's principal military footholds in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Their future has been the subject of negotiations with Syria's new leadership since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024.

Commercial Operations at Tartous Port

Syrian Control Over Commercial Sites

In a separate statement, Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs said Syria would take over the commercial sites previously operated by Russia at Tartous port, including Pier No. 4 and its associated warehouses and facilities.

Plans for a Logistics Hub

Reuters reported last month that Russia was seeking to establish a commercial logistics hub at Tartous port using Pier No. 4, a restricted zone outside the naval base.

The two sides said at the time the hub would remain under Syrian control, with all operations subject to approval by Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan, Kinda Makieh and Feras Dalatey; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The memorandum allows Syria to manage civilian assets—Hmeimim airport and the commercial berth at Tartous—transitioning them into national civilian administration.
  • Military sites at the bases will be converted into joint training and qualification centres, preserving strategic interests for both countries during the three‑month transition.
  • This outcome follows an extended period of negotiations triggered by the December 2024 ousting of Bashar al‑Assad and concerns over Russia’s continued military foothold at its only Mediterranean bases (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the agreement between Syria and Russia about?
The agreement settles the future management and operation of the Russian bases at Tartous and Hmeimim, transitioning control to Syria's civilian administration and creating joint training centers.
How long did negotiations between Syria and Russia last?
Negotiations over the Tartous and Hmeimim bases lasted 18 months before an agreement was reached.
What changes will happen to civilian and military facilities at Tartous and Hmeimim?
Civilian facilities like Hmeimim airport and Tartous' commercial berth will be gradually integrated under Syrian administration, while military facilities will become joint training and qualification centers.
What is the significance of Tartous and Hmeimim bases for Russia?
Tartous and Hmeimim have served as Russia's key military footholds in the Mediterranean and Middle East.
Who will control the new commercial logistics hub at Tartous port?
The logistics hub at Tartous' Pier No. 4 will remain under Syrian control, with operations overseen by Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs.

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