Russian State Library Places 18,000 'Russophobic' Ukrainian Books in Archive

Russian State Library's Handling of Ukrainian Books

By Mark Trevelyan

June 25 (Reuters) - A vast state library in Moscow has so far taken 18,000 "Russophobic" books from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine and placed them in a special repository, its director said on Thursday.

Background of Book Removal

Vadim Duda, head of the Russian State Library, said the books had been removed from libraries in areas captured by Russia in the eastern Donbas region and other parts of Ukraine, and were being stored for "scholarly and research purposes".

Ukraine's Accusations and Historical Context

Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to eradicate its culture and identity in the war that began in the Donbas in 2014 and exploded into Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two after Moscow staged a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

One factor underlying the conflict is a fundamental clash over the entire history of the two countries, from their earliest origins through to World War Two and beyond. Kyiv emphatically rejects Moscow's contention - set out by President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the invasion - that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and that Ukraine has no separate historical identity.

Details of the Special Repository

Duda, posting on Telegram, said the books placed in the special archive contained "overtly nationalist and Russophobic ideas that grossly distort our shared history". He said the collection had been started in 2024 on orders from the Russian culture ministry.

Purpose of Preservation

"This is not an act of destruction, but an act of preservation... for future researchers and historians, enabling them to study not only the facts but also the ways in which dangerous ideological narratives were created and disseminated," he said.

'Difficult Heritage' and Its Implications

'DIFFICULT HERITAGE'

"It involves dealing with a 'difficult heritage' so that it does not poison the minds of our citizens today, and to ensure that such history does not repeat itself in the future," he said.

Reactions and Previous Revelations

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv. Ukraine says it is Moscow that is trying to indoctrinate people, including children, as part of a strategy of Russification in areas it has captured.

Duda previously revealed the existence of the "special repository" in an interview last November, at which time he said it held up to 12,000 books.

Duda's library, near the Kremlin, was previously called the Lenin Library and is one of the largest in the world.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in LondonEditing by Gareth Jones)