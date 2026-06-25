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Moscow library says it has placed 18,000 'Russophobic' books from Ukraine in special archive - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow library says it has placed 18,000 'Russophobic' books from Ukraine in special archive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Russian State Library Places 18,000 'Russophobic' Ukrainian Books in Archive

Russian State Library's Handling of Ukrainian Books

By Mark Trevelyan

June 25 (Reuters) - A vast state library in Moscow has so far taken 18,000 "Russophobic" books from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine and placed them in a special repository, its director said on Thursday.

Background of Book Removal

Vadim Duda, head of the Russian State Library, said the books had been removed from libraries in areas captured by Russia in the eastern Donbas region and other parts of Ukraine, and were being stored for "scholarly and research purposes". 

Ukraine's Accusations and Historical Context

Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to eradicate its culture and identity in the war that began in the Donbas in 2014 and exploded into Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two after Moscow staged a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

One factor underlying the conflict is a fundamental clash over the entire history of the two countries, from their earliest origins through to World War Two and beyond. Kyiv emphatically rejects Moscow's contention - set out by President Vladimir Putin in the run-up to the invasion - that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and that Ukraine has no separate historical identity.        

Details of the Special Repository

Duda, posting on Telegram, said the books placed in the special archive contained "overtly nationalist and Russophobic ideas that grossly distort our shared history". He said the collection had been started in 2024 on orders from the Russian culture ministry. 

Purpose of Preservation

"This is not an act of destruction, but an act of preservation... for future researchers and historians, enabling them to study not only the facts but also the ways in which dangerous ideological narratives were created and disseminated," he said.

'Difficult Heritage' and Its Implications

'DIFFICULT HERITAGE'

"It involves dealing with a 'difficult heritage' so that it does not poison the minds of our citizens today, and to ensure that such history does not repeat itself in the future," he said.

Reactions and Previous Revelations

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv. Ukraine says it is Moscow that is trying to indoctrinate people, including children, as part of a strategy of Russification in areas it has captured.

Duda previously revealed the existence of the "special repository" in an interview last November, at which time he said it held up to 12,000 books.

Duda's library, near the Kremlin, was previously called the Lenin Library and is one of the largest in the world.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan in LondonEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The Russian State Library, overseen by the Culture Ministry, began collecting Ukrainian books labeled as “overtly nationalist and Russophobic” in 2024 and has amassed up to 18,000 volumes removed from occupied Donbas and other regions of Ukraine, intended for research rather than destruction (Duda’s Telegram statement; Reuters).
  • Earlier estimates cited around 10,000–12,000 books in the “special repository,” highlighting rapid expansion of the collection and official framing as preservation of “difficult heritage” rather than censorship (Novaya Gazeta; Kommersant).
  • The Russian State Library—formerly the Lenin Library near the Kremlin—is one of the world’s largest libraries, holding tens of millions of items under the Ministry of Culture, underscoring government involvement in this cultural initiative (library’s size and status; Reuters context).

Frequently Asked Questions

How many 'Russophobic' books from Ukraine has the Moscow library archived?
The Russian State Library has archived 18,000 books removed from Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.
Why did the Russian State Library move these Ukrainian books to a special repository?
The library says the books were archived for scholarly and research purposes to study ideological narratives.
What is Ukraine's response regarding the removal of these books?
Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to eradicate its culture and identity through such actions.
When did the archiving of 'Russophobic' books from Ukraine by the Moscow library begin?
The collection began in 2024 on orders from the Russian culture ministry.
What does the Russian State Library say is the purpose of preserving these books?
The library states it is preserving these books to enable future research and to study how ideological narratives are created.

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