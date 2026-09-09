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France to reduce corporate tax surcharge and ease employee buyouts in 2027 budget, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to reduce corporate tax surcharge and ease employee buyouts in 2027 budget, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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France to Ease Corporate Tax Surcharge and Encourage Employee Buyouts in 2027

Key Measures in France's 2027 Budget Plan

Reduction of Corporate Tax Surcharge

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - France plans to reduce, but not abolish, the exceptional corporate tax surcharge imposed on very large companies in its 2027 budget, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a letter to executives on Wednesday, pledging tax stability to support growth.

Political Context and Budget Proposal

• The government, which lacks a majority in the lower house, is set to propose its budget in the coming weeks though several opposition parties have already said they would reject it.

History of the Corporate Surtax

• France introduced the temporary surtax on large companies in 2025 that was only supposed to last a year, but was rolled over into 2026 under a budget compromise.

Incentives for Employee Buyouts and Business Transfers

• In the letter, Lecornu also said that the government planned to introduce a new tax incentive to encourage business transfers, particularly to employees.

The "Papin Pact" and Accelerated Depreciation

• Under the planned "Papin Pact", companies taken over by staff would benefit from accelerated depreciation of new equipment needed for production, with enhanced support for small businesses.

Review of State Support for Businesses

Assessment of Investment and Innovation Incentives

• Lecornu said the government would review state support for businesses to determine whether they genuinely promoted investment, innovation, decarbonisation or production in France, or had become ineffective windfalls.

Commitment to No New Taxes

• He said there would be no new taxes in the 2027 budget, arguing that France could not restore its public finances by undermining economic growth.

Reaction from Employers’ Organisation

Medef's Response

• France's largest employers’ organisation Medef said it welcomed Lecornu’s message, saying it was necessary to address the concerns of business leaders.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Exceptional corporate tax surcharge on large companies to be reduced—not abolished—in 2027 budget.
  • New 'Papin Pact' to incentivize employee buyouts with accelerated depreciation of production equipment, especially for SMEs.
  • No new taxes planned in 2027; government will reassess state business support for genuine impact on investment, innovation, decarbonisation or domestic production.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is France making to the corporate tax surcharge in 2027?
France plans to reduce, but not abolish, the exceptional corporate tax surcharge for very large companies in the 2027 budget.
What is the Papin Pact mentioned in the 2027 budget?
The Papin Pact is a planned measure offering tax incentives and accelerated depreciation for companies taken over by employees.
Will there be new taxes in France's 2027 budget?
No, Prime Minister Lecornu stated that there will be no new taxes in the 2027 budget.
How will France encourage business transfers to employees?
France will offer accelerated depreciation for new equipment and enhanced support for small businesses when employees take over companies.
What is the reaction from France's business community?
France's largest employers’ organisation Medef welcomed the government's message and urged continued focus on business concerns.

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