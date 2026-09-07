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Paris investigates claim women were hidden from Hindu delegation at Eiffel Tower - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris investigates claim women were hidden from Hindu delegation at Eiffel Tower

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Paris Eiffel Tower Gender Equality

Paris Launches Investigation After Women Hidden During Hindu Delegation Eiffel Tower Visit

Incident Overview and Reactions

Details of the Incident

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Female employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to step out of sight during a visit by a Hindu religious delegation at the weekend, according to union representatives, prompting a staff protest and an investigation by Paris city authorities.

The monument was closed late on Monday as employees held a meeting over the incident, which has angered staff and drawn criticism from French politicians.

Background of the Delegation Visit

The dispute stems from a private visit on Saturday by a delegation of about 100 people linked to BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), a Hindu group whose representatives were in France for festivities related to the inauguration of a Hindu temple in the Paris suburbs.

"As the delegation passed through, women were asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," Diane Davoine, a union representative, told Reuters.

Employee Response and Management Actions

"Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.

Signs at the base of the tower on Monday read: "The opening of the Eiffel Tower is delayed for operational reasons."

Davoine said management apologised to staff over the incident.

Official Reactions and Investigation

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said that an investigation would be launched "as soon as possible". In a post on social media platform X, he said that he was aware of the employees' anger and agreed their dissatisfaction was legitimate.

"It is urgent that all light be shed on the facts that led to this protest," Gregoire wrote.

Spokespeople for BAPS and SETE, the company operating the monument, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Political and Public Statements

"I refuse to accept that women should be told to step aside to meet the demands of foreign visitors," Yael Braun-Pivet, the president of the National Assembly, wrote in a post on X about the incident.

"Welcoming others never means giving up our values. In France, women are fully present in public life. No one tells them to become invisible," she added.

(Reporting by Lewis Macdonald, Clotaire Achi and Michaela Cabrera; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Female Eiffel Tower employees were instructed to ‘invisibilise’ during a private visit by a BAPS Hindu delegation—an action the operator later called unacceptable and apologized for.
  • The incident led to a staff assembly and strike on September 7, delaying or closing the monument to the public amid widespread condemnation from French officials.
  • Investigation launched by Paris mayor; politicians across the spectrum—such as Valérie Pécresse and Yael Braun‑Pivet—publicly denounced the exclusion as contrary to French values of equality and secularism.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were women reportedly hidden during the Hindu delegation visit to the Eiffel Tower?
Union representatives say female employees were asked to step away from their workstations so men could take their places during a private visit by a Hindu religious group.
What action did Eiffel Tower staff take after the incident?
Staff protested the treatment, held a meeting, and the monument was closed late Monday to address the situation.
Who is investigating the alleged discrimination at the Eiffel Tower?
Paris city authorities, led by Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire, have launched an investigation into the incident.
Which Hindu group was involved in the Eiffel Tower incident?
The delegation was linked to BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), a Hindu organization.

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