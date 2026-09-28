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Finance

Belgium's Agfa to merge digital printing unit with Siris’ EFI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Agfa and Siris’ EFI Announce Global Digital Printing Merger Aiming for €540M Revenue

Details of the Agfa and EFI Joint Venture

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging and IT firm Agfa will combine its digital printing unit with Siris' industrial inkjet maker EFI to form a jointly owned global business, the companies said on Monday. 

Investment firm Siris, which owns EFI, will hold a 60% stake in the joint venture, while Agfa will hold the remaining 40% under an equal partnership governance structure.

Key Aspects of the Merger

Ownership Structure

• Siris will buy a 19.1% stake in Agfa from Active Ownership, Agfa's largest shareholder

Business Integration

• The venture will merge EFI's packaging and textile printers with Agfa's display graphics and decor applications

Financial Projections

• The combined business is expected to generate around €540 million ($615 million) in pro forma revenue in 2026

Deal Timeline and Conditions

• The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The JV will integrate EFI’s packaging and textile inkjet printers with Agfa’s display graphics and decor applications, consolidating complementary strengths.
  • Siris strengthens its position by acquiring a 19.1% Agfa stake from its largest shareholder, Active Ownership.
  • This transaction follows earlier collaborations between Agfa and EFI, including a 2024 strategic partnership to enhance wide‑format inkjet offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are involved in the Agfa and EFI merger?
Belgium's Agfa and Siris' industrial inkjet maker EFI are combining their digital printing units into a jointly owned global business.
What will be the ownership structure of the new joint venture?
Siris will hold a 60% stake, while Agfa will hold 40% under an equal partnership governance structure.
What revenue is the Agfa-EFI merger expected to generate?
The combined business is projected to generate around €540 million ($615 million) in pro forma revenue by 2026.
When is the Agfa and EFI joint venture deal expected to close?
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary conditions.
What product lines will be merged in the Agfa-EFI joint venture?
The venture will merge EFI's packaging and textile printers with Agfa's display graphics and decor applications.

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