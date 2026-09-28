Agfa and Siris’ EFI Announce Global Digital Printing Merger Aiming for €540M Revenue

Details of the Agfa and EFI Joint Venture

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging and IT firm Agfa will combine its digital printing unit with Siris' industrial inkjet maker EFI to form a jointly owned global business, the companies said on Monday.

Investment firm Siris, which owns EFI, will hold a 60% stake in the joint venture, while Agfa will hold the remaining 40% under an equal partnership governance structure.

Key Aspects of the Merger

Ownership Structure

• Siris will buy a 19.1% stake in Agfa from Active Ownership, Agfa's largest shareholder

Business Integration

• The venture will merge EFI's packaging and textile printers with Agfa's display graphics and decor applications

Financial Projections

• The combined business is expected to generate around €540 million ($615 million) in pro forma revenue in 2026

Deal Timeline and Conditions

• The deal is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)