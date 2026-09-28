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CVC drops Bodycote pursuit, clears path for Veritas' $2.5 billion takeover - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CVC drops Bodycote pursuit, clears path for Veritas' $2.5 billion takeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions private equity Markets

CVC Withdraws Bid, Veritas Moves Forward With $2.5 Billion Bodycote Takeover

Private Equity Battle for Bodycote: Key Developments

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Advisers said on Monday it does not plan to make an offer for Bodycote, abandoning its pursuit of the British thermal processing services group.

The decision clears the way for US-based private equity firm Veritas Capital, which won Bodycote's backing earlier this month for its £1.85 billion ($2.45 billion) takeover offer, including debt.

Background and Bidding Timeline

Here are a few details:

Competing Bids and Previous Interest

• CVC and Veritas had been vying for the British firm, submitting near-identical proposals in August, just two months after U.S. investment firm Apollo retreated from its £1.52 billion approach for Bodycote.

Veritas Sweetens Its Offer

• Earlier this month, Veritas pulled ahead by sweetening its bid to 940 pence a share, prompting CVC to say it would evaluate its options regarding the deal.

About Bodycote and Market Trends

Bodycote’s Business Focus

• Bodycote offers heat-treatment and metal-processing services to the aerospace, defence, automotive and energy sectors.

Foreign Interest in UK-Listed Firms

• The interest in the company reflected a wider trend of foreign buyers, particularly private equity firms, targeting UK-listed companies, which are argued to be undervalued.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • CVC has ended its pursuit, leaving Veritas as the sole bidder.
  • Veritas’s improved offer values Bodycote at 940 pence per share—including 932.8 pence cash and a 7.2 pence dividend—representing a ~34 % premium, and is fully supported by Bodycote’s board.
  • The deal reflects the surge of foreign, particularly U.S., private equity interest in UK-listed companies seen as undervalued amid robust dealmaking activity in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CVC drop its bid for Bodycote?
CVC Advisers opted not to make an offer for Bodycote, thus abandoning its pursuit and clearing the way for Veritas Capital's takeover.
Who is acquiring Bodycote and at what price?
US-based private equity firm Veritas Capital is acquiring Bodycote for £1.85 billion (about $2.45 billion) including debt.
What does Bodycote specialize in?
Bodycote provides heat-treatment and metal-processing services to industries like aerospace, defence, automotive, and energy.
What trend does this acquisition reflect?
This deal reflects the trend of foreign private equity firms targeting undervalued UK-listed companies.
What previous offers were made for Bodycote?
US investment firm Apollo had previously made a £1.52 billion approach for Bodycote before withdrawing.

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