GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's Cellnex explores strategic options, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Mergers & Acquisitions telecommunications Markets Spain

Cellnex Explores Going Private or Merging After Share Price Drops

Cellnex Considers Strategic Options Amid Market Challenges

July 23 (Reuters) - Mobile phone tower group Cellnex is studying strategic options including taking the company private or a merger with a competitor, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Spain-based Cellnex's market capitalisation has ⁠more than halved ​since its peak of about 40 billion euros ($45.54 billion) ​in 2021, as investors worried about its debt levels and potential consolidation among its customers.

Share Price Reaction

The company's shares jumped over 5% after Bloomberg News report.

Cellnex was not immediately available for comment.

Past Merger Talks and Investor Interest

Discussions with DigitalBridge and Deutsche Telekom

In the past year, Cellnex management held early talks with an investor group backed by DigitalBridge Group Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG about the possibility of a deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential Tie-Up with GD Towers

The consortium was considering the idea of a tie-up that would see Cellnex combine with Deutsche Telekom’s infrastructure affiliate GD Towers but the discussions did not progress past the initial stage, it added.

DigitalBridge Group and Deutsche Telekom could not immediately be reached for comment.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8784 euros)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Cellnex’s market cap has plunged roughly 60% from its 2021 peak of ~€40 billion due to investor concerns about debt and customer consolidation(au.investing.com)
  • The company is considering strategic options including a take‑private deal or merger, sparking a >5% share price rebound on the Bloomberg report(au.investing.com)
  • Earlier discussions with a consortium including DigitalBridge and Deutsche Telekom about combining with GD Towers did not progress beyond early stages(au.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What strategic options is Cellnex considering?
Cellnex is considering going private or merging with a competitor.
Why has Cellnex's market capitalisation declined?
Cellnex's value declined due to investor concerns over debt levels and customer consolidation.
Who has Cellnex held talks with about a possible deal?
Cellnex held early talks with a consortium backed by DigitalBridge Group and Deutsche Telekom.
What was the outcome of Cellnex's discussions with DigitalBridge and Deutsche Telekom?
The discussions about a possible tie-up did not progress past the initial stage.
How did Cellnex's shares react to the Bloomberg report?
Cellnex shares jumped over 5% after the Bloomberg News report.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says

No 'definitive' evidence Irish alumina exports used in Russian weapons, Irish PM says

Image for Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say

Exclusive-Dutch engineering group Arcadis attracts takeover interest, including from WSP, sources say

Image for Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data

Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data

Image for Russia's oil and gas revenue seen up 60% y/y in July

Russia's oil and gas revenue seen up 60% y/y in July

Image for McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure

McCormick plans secondary London listing after Unilever Foods merger, unveils operating structure

Image for Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says

Blackstone private credit fund withdrawal requests slowing, president says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
TotalEnergies earns $400 million a year from selling Russian LNG, CEO says
Image for Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Spain's Zapatero says seized jewels worth $1.5 million were a 'courtesy gift'
Image for Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff
Edenred valuation gap draws private-equity interest after regulatory selloff
Image for Boeing pips Airbus in low-key Farnborough jet order race
Boeing pips Airbus in low-key Farnborough jet order race
Image for USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester
USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester
Image for Instant View: ECB leaves rates on hold, but keeps door open to further rate hikes
Instant View: ECB leaves rates on hold, but keeps door open to further rate hikes
Image for BNP Paribas sees path to around 50% cost-income ratio over time, CEO says
BNP Paribas sees path to around 50% cost-income ratio over time, CEO says
Image for ECB keeps rates on hold, leaves room for more hikes
ECB keeps rates on hold, leaves room for more hikes
Image for Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs
Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs
Image for TotalEnergies to exit Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia, CEO says
TotalEnergies to exit Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia, CEO says
Image for Musk proposes peer review for frontier AI models in Economist interview
Musk proposes peer review for frontier AI models in Economist interview
Image for Czech army helicopter with five troops crashes, one person reported dead
Czech army helicopter with five troops crashes, one person reported dead
View All Finance Posts