GBAF Logo
Oil up slightly ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil up slightly ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Rises Slightly Before US Holiday as Middle East Peace Efforts Continue

By Helen Clark

Oil Market Movements and Middle East Developments

PERTH, July 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday before a long holiday weekend in the U.S. as wary optimism held over efforts to make peace in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

Price Updates and Market Sentiment

Brent futures were up 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $72.10 a barrel as of 0155 GMT. West Texas Intermediate was up 14 cents, or 0.20%, to $68.83 a barrel.

US Holiday Impact

U.S. markets will close on Friday ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Saturday.

Recent Price Trends

During the prior session the two benchmarks hit their lowest levels since before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Brent for the week was down 0.02% and WTI up 0.12%, the smallest weekly movements for both in months.

Expert Analysis

“It's a case of guarded optimism, with the market wanting to believe the peace efforts will hold, but it’s still hedging its bets until it sees real evidence on the water,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Production and Supply Updates

Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Some nations are working to ramp up production with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which prior to the beginning of the war carried one-fifth of the world’s daily supply of oil and liquefied natural gas.

Kuwait's Output Surge

Kuwait's oil production rose sharply to 1.65 million barrels per day in June from 580,000 bpd in May, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the OPEC member boosted exports following the U.S.-Iran interim peace agreement.

Saudi Oil Exports

Also, at least five supertankers carrying a total of 10 million barrels of Saudi oil have exited the Strait of Hormuz, with Saudi Aramco switching to spot pricing to speed sales in Asia, according to trade sources and shipping data.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose 0.24% to $72.10/bbl and WTI gained 0.20% to $68.83/bbl as U.S. markets prepare for the long Fourth of July weekend.
  • Kuwait sharply increased oil production in June—from about 580,000 bpd in May to an average of 1.65 million bpd, with up to 1.9 million bpd produced late in the month—boosting exports following the U.S.–Iran interim peace agreement (investing.com).
  • Saudi Arabia dispatched at least five supertankers carrying 10 million barrels through the Strait of Hormuz, with Aramco switching to spot pricing to expedite Asian sales (reported by Reuters in original excerpt).
  • Markets are watching closely, with optimism supported by peace signals but tempered by uncertainty over actual Strait clearance, mine removal, and whether flows will normalize quickly (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise slightly ahead of the US holiday weekend?
Oil prices rose due to optimism around ongoing peace efforts in the Middle East between the US and Iran, despite low weekly volatility.
How have Brent and WTI prices moved this week?
Brent was down 0.02% and WTI up 0.12% this week, marking the smallest weekly movements in months.
What impact has the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz had on oil supply?
The reopening has enabled increased oil and LNG shipments, with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia boosting production and exports.
What changes occurred in Kuwait's oil production after the peace agreement?
Kuwait increased output to 1.65 million barrels per day in June from 580,000 bpd in May after the interim US-Iran peace agreement.
How has Saudi Aramco adjusted its oil sales approach amid recent events?
Saudi Aramco switched to spot pricing to accelerate sales in Asia, sending several supertankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion

Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion

Image for Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities

Japan finance minister says ready to respond on yen, in contact with US authorities

Image for Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets

Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets

Image for Asian markets choppy as US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets

Asian markets choppy as US jobs data douse Fed rate hike bets

Image for China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip

China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip

Image for Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports

Brazil implements new regulations for meat exports to EU, Globo Rural reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain scraps planning consultation requirement to speed major infrastructure projects
Britain scraps planning consultation requirement to speed major infrastructure projects
Image for Trading Day: Chips are down, and so are payrolls
Trading Day: Chips are down, and so are payrolls
Image for Lockheed Martin leads race for Advent's Ultra Maritime in $3.5 billion deal, FT reports
Lockheed Martin leads race for Advent's Ultra Maritime in $3.5 billion deal, FT reports
Image for Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected
Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected
Image for ElevenLabs explores employee stock sale at $22 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports
ElevenLabs explores employee stock sale at $22 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister
UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister
Image for Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations
Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations
Image for 'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says
'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says
Image for UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation
UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation
Image for Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit
Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit
Image for Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for electric cars
Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for electric cars
Image for Volkswagen to scrap current bonus system as part of overhaul, Bild newspaper reports
Volkswagen to scrap current bonus system as part of overhaul, Bild newspaper reports
View All Finance Posts