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Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar heads for weekly drop as jobs data dims Fed hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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US Dollar Faces Steepest Weekly Decline in Months as Jobs Data Lowers Fed Rate Hike Prospects

Dollar Weakness and Market Reactions

By Jiaxing Li

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was on track for the biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on Friday, after a tepid June jobs report pushed back markets expectations for Fed rate hikes, providing some relief for the embattled yen.

Currency Movements and Weekly Performance

Softness in the greenback continued in early Asian trade, with the euro hovering near its two-week peak at $1.1442. Sterling was also firm at $1.3361 and on track for a 1.2% weekly gain, its best in nearly three months.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fetched $0.6935, set to snap a four-week losing streak. New Zealand's kiwi traded at $0.5702, up 1.2% for the week.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was 0.2% lower at 100.77 after a 0.5% decline on Thursday. It is currently down 0.58% for the week, the biggest weekly drop since early April.

US Jobs Data and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

U.S. job growth cooled sharply in June, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 57,000 in June, well below expectations for a 110,000 rise. The labour force participation rate dropped to 61.5%, a more than 5-year low.

Impact on Federal Reserve Policy

That has prompted traders to dial back expectations for a near-term interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, with markets now pricing in a 52% chance for a hike at the September meeting, according to CME FedWatch, down from 64% in the prior session.

US Treasury Yields Response

U.S. Treasury yields also pulled back from earlier highs, with those on interest rate-sensitive two year notes snapping a three-day streak of gains with a 4 basis-point drop.

Expert Commentary

"At the margin, it is dovish, helping to ease concerns about labour market overheating and the need for more aggressive policy tightening," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at OCBC.

However the broader outlook remains constructive for the dollar, particularly against low-yielding currencies, as long as Fed tightening expectations stay intact, he added.

Yen Respite and Japanese Policy

YEN RESPITE

The Japanese yen last traded at 161.01 per dollar after rallying nearly 1% in the previous session, lifting the currency from multi decade-lows as the greenback wobbled.

Japanese Intervention and Policy Outlook

Investors remained on high alert for intervention after Japanese officials abandoned their habit of telegraphing risks, instead signalling a more targeted campaign to squeeze speculators and raise the cost of betting against the battered yen.

The Bank of Japan should continue to raise interest rates at a moderate pace to rectify excessive yen declines, Toshihiro Nagahama, a government panel member known as an economic aide to dovish Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, said on Thursday.

Analyst Perspective

"The bigger question is what comes next," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG, pointing to the 162.83 level as a short-term top for dollar-yen.

"Whether it becomes a more meaningful medium-term high will ultimately depend on incoming U.S. data and, to some degree, developments in the Japanese government bond market."

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 57,000 in June—well below forecasts—pushing the unemployment rate down to 4.2% amid a labor force participation slump to 61.5%, the lowest in over five years (axios.com).
  • Markets pulled back Fed rate hike odds: Reuters data shows September hike expectations slid to about 55%, while CME FedWatch indicated a 50.6% chance of a 25 bp move by then (investing.com).
  • The dollar index dipped 0.2% to 100.77 after a 0.5% slide on Thursday, marking a 0.58% weekly decline—the sharpest since early April (axios.com).
  • Major currencies gained: euro near two‑week high at $1.1442, sterling at $1.3361 (on track for strongest weekly gain in nearly three months), Aussie dollar at $0.6935 set to end a four‑week slide, and the kiwi at $0.5702 up ~1.2% on the week (axios.com).
  • The Japanese yen gained nearly 1% to ¥161.01 amid speculation of yen-supportive intervention; officials signalled a more targeted approach to curbing speculative pressure (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar dropping this week?
A weaker-than-expected June jobs report led markets to reduce bets on a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike, causing the dollar to fall.
How did the recent jobs data affect Fed rate hike expectations?
June's disappointing job growth pushed down expectations for a Fed rate hike at the September meeting, reducing the odds from 64% to 52%.
What has been the impact on other major currencies?
The euro, sterling, Australian dollar, and New Zealand kiwi all strengthened against the dollar, while the yen found some relief from record lows.
What is the outlook for the Japanese yen?
The yen rallied on dollar weakness, and Japanese officials are considering interventions and modest rate increases to stabilize the currency.
How did US Treasury yields react to the jobs report?
US Treasury yields, especially on two-year notes, fell after the jobs data, snapping a three-day streak of gains.

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