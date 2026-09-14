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Spanish beauty group Puig buys remaining ISDIN stake in €1.20 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish beauty group Puig buys remaining ISDIN stake in €1.20 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Puig Strengthens Dermatology Skin Care with €1.2 Billion ISDIN Acquisition Deal

By Mireia Merino

Puig Acquires Full Ownership of ISDIN in Strategic Move

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Puig Brands said on Monday it had agreed to buy Esteve's 50% stake in ISDIN in a €1.20 billion ($1.41 billion) deal that gives the Spanish beauty group full ownership of the brand and strengthens its position in dermatology-linked skin care.

Deal Structure and Financial Details

Payment Terms

• Puig said in a filing that it will pay €900 million for the 50% stake when the deal closes, with the remaining €300 million deferred to the first quarter of 2029.

Closing Timeline and Approvals

• Closing is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027, pending regulatory approvals.

Funding and Leverage

• Deal funded with Puig's own resources and debt.

• Net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation not to exceed two times.

Strategic Impact on Puig

Expansion in Skin Care Segment

• Deal boosts company's skin care exposure as fragrance demand normalises and Middle East travel retail remains under pressure.

Market Context

(Reporting by Mireia Merino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Puig gains full control of ISDIN, enhancing its dermatologist‑focused skincare segment (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Deal structure: €900 million upfront, €300 million deferred to Q1 2029, closing expected by Q1 2027 subject to approvals (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Financing via own funds and debt, with net debt to adjusted EBITDA capped at 2×, aligning with prior leverage targets (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake did Puig acquire in ISDIN?
Puig acquired Esteve's 50% stake, giving it full ownership of ISDIN.
How much did Puig pay for the ISDIN stake?
The deal is valued at €1.20 billion, with €900 million paid at closing and €300 million deferred to 2029.
When is the Puig-ISDIN deal expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.
How is the Puig-ISDIN acquisition being funded?
Puig is financing the acquisition using its own resources and debt.
What impact does the deal have on Puig's business?
The acquisition strengthens Puig’s position in dermatology skin care and increases its skin care exposure.

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