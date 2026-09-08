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Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Oslo for funeral of King Harald - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Oslo for funeral of King Harald

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Zelenskiy in Oslo for King Harald's Funeral, Discusses Ukraine Aid with Norway

President Zelenskiy's Visit to Norway and Key Discussions

STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Norway on Tuesday to attend the funeral of King Harald V, the office of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

Funeral of King Harald V

Tens of thousands of people as well as leaders from around the world are expected to be in Oslo for the funeral on Wednesday of King Harald, who died on August 28 at the age of 89.  

Meetings Between Zelenskiy and Norwegian Officials

Focus on Ukraine's Air Defence

Stoere said in a statement that he would meet Zelenskiy on Tuesday evening, with their discussions to focus on Ukraine's air defence. Russia has resumed its near-constant drone and missile attacks on Kyiv after a brief halt for the visit of U.S. peace negotiators.

Recent Russian Strikes in Ukraine

 Russian strikes killed five people in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, and other fatalities were reported in various parts of the country, officials said.

Norwegian Support for Ukraine

"Ukraine has a critical need for air defence and other military support, and they are facing a demanding winter," Stoere said.

"The topic of the meeting is, among other things, how Norwegian military and civilian support can best meet Ukraine's needs right now".

Zelenskiy's Statements and Future Cooperation

Gratitude for Norway's Assistance

Zelenskiy, posting on the Telegram messaging app, said he wanted to express his gratitude at the funeral for Norway's help during the 4-1/2-year war with Russia.

Plans for Enhanced Defence Collaboration

 He said talks with Stoere would focus on air defence and efforts to help Kyiv face Russian attacks through another winter.

European Anti-Ballistic System Initiative

 There would also be discussions with companies taking part in the Freyja initiative to create a European anti-ballistic system, Zelenskiy said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Chris Reese, Ron Popeski and Paul Simao)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is President Zelenskiy visiting Oslo?
President Zelenskiy is in Oslo to attend the funeral of King Harald V and to discuss Ukraine's critical air defence needs with Norwegian officials.
What will Zelenskiy discuss with Norway's Prime Minister?
Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere will focus on military and civilian support for Ukraine, especially air defence systems.
What is the Freyja initiative mentioned by Zelenskiy?
The Freyja initiative aims to create a European anti-ballistic system, involving collaboration with various companies.
How has Russia's renewed attacks affected Ukraine?
Russia resumed drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and other regions, resulting in several fatalities and emphasizing Ukraine's need for air defence.
Who are attending King Harald's funeral in Oslo?
Tens of thousands of people, along with world leaders, are expected to attend King Harald's funeral in Oslo.

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