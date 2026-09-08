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Finance

French energy unions threaten strikes next week over proposal to curb benefits, pay

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

French Energy Unions Plan Strikes Next Week Over Pay and Benefit Cuts

Unions Respond to Court of Auditors' Recommendations

Background and Reasons for the Strike

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French energy sector unions are preparing to strike next Tuesday over a July recommendation by France's Court of Auditors to limit wage growth and curb employee benefits such as access to cheaper gas and power, three union members told Reuters.

Strike notices have been filed at state-owned nuclear operator EDF, Belgian gas terminal operator Fluxys and French gas terminal operator Elengy.

Employee Benefits and Union Concerns

Workers and retirees in the French energy sector pay discounted rates for gas and electricity, which their unions view as a core part of their compensation package. The court estimated this cost EDF over €700 million in lost revenue in 2024.

Potential Impact of the Strike

Risks to Energy Supply and Prices

A strike could disrupt gas deliveries in Europe as the continent works to refill storage ahead of winter, and cause power cuts while wholesale electricity prices are unseasonably high.

France is Europe's largest importer of LNG cargoes, which are then transported across the continent. Nuclear power supplies around 70% of its electricity.

Future Strike Actions

Further strikes are possible after Tuesday's 24-hour action, a union source told Reuters.

Government and Company Responses

Government Negotiations and Policy Changes

A government official said discussions were being held, with some changes considered, such as moving from a flat rate for cheaper energy to an allowance based on consumption, but that the government must comply with the Court of Auditors' guidance.

The court recommended phasing out energy benefits and limiting annual wage increases at EDF, which faces major investment costs as it upgrades its nuclear fleet and plans new reactors.

Company Statements

A spokesperson for EDF confirmed that a strike is expected on Tuesday.

In the gas sector, a CGT union member said a strong turnout was expected because of opposition to the auditors' recommendations.

Fluxys said it was too early to assess the impact on operations but there was no indication terminals outside France would be affected. Elengy confirmed that all of the trade unions represented in the energy sector have called for strike action but could also not indicate potential impacts.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Elizabeth PineauEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Unions at EDF, Fluxys and Elengy are mobilising over proposed removal of discounted energy perks and wage constraints, viewed as essential compensation—EDF lost over €700 million in 2024 from these benefits (renseignementeconomique.fr).
  • Strikes could intensify Europe’s gas stress as EU storage is low and reliance on LNG—already heightened by Middle East tensions and the Strait of Hormuz disruption—remains precarious (lemonde.fr).
  • The government is in talks and may shift from flat‑rate benefits to usage‑based allowances, but must align with the Court’s recommendations to reduce fiscal strain and support EDF’s costly nuclear upgrades (renseignementeconomique.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French energy unions planning to strike next week?
Unions are protesting a proposal by the Court of Auditors to limit wage growth and curb employee benefits, particularly discounted rates for gas and electricity.
Which companies could be affected by the strikes?
State-owned nuclear operator EDF, Belgian gas terminal operator Fluxys, and French gas terminal operator Elengy have all received strike notices.
What are the main benefits under threat for French energy workers?
Discounted rates for gas and electricity are a core part of energy workers' compensation packages and are under threat of being limited or phased out.
What impact could the planned strikes have?
The strikes could disrupt gas deliveries in Europe, possibly cause power cuts, and impact wholesale electricity prices while storage is replenished ahead of winter.
Are further strikes possible after next week's action?
Yes, union sources say further strikes are possible following the planned 24-hour action.

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