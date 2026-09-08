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Irish media regulator opens formal investigation into X over child access - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Irish media regulator opens formal investigation into X over child access

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Irish Media Regulator Investigates X’s Compliance With Child Access Rules

Investigation Into X’s Age Assurance and Parental Controls

DUBLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ireland's media regulator has begun a formal investigation into social media platform X over compliance with provisions on age assurance and parental controls, it said on Tuesday.

Regulatory Powers and Potential Fines

The regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has the power to apply a fine of up to 10% of relevant annual turnover under Ireland's Online Safety Code.

Requirements Under the Online Safety Code

Age Assurance Mechanisms

Under the code, age assurance is required to ensure that children do not see videos "depicting pornography or extreme/gross and gratuitous violence or acts of cruelty," the regulator said in a statement announcing the investigation.

Concerns Over Implementation

It said concerns had arisen in relation to the "potential ineffective implementation of age assurance mechanisms by X," adding that age assurance based solely on self-declaration is not considered effective.

Effectiveness of Parental Controls

"A concern exists that the parental controls put in place by X may not be effective, do not have minimum requirements, are hard to locate," it added.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • It is the first formal investigation under Ireland’s Online Safety Code, which began in July 2025 and mandates robust age verification and parental controls for platforms allowing under‑16 access (rte.ie).
  • The regulator flagged that X’s reliance on self‑declaration for age assurance and hard‑to‑find or insufficient parental controls may not meet the Code’s standards (rte.ie).
  • Failure to comply could result in a significant penalty: up to €20 million or 10% of X’s relevant annual turnover, whichever is higher (rte.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Irish media regulator investigating X?
Ireland's media regulator is investigating X to assess its compliance with age assurance and parental controls as required by the Online Safety Code.
What requirements does the Online Safety Code set for social media platforms?
The Online Safety Code requires social media platforms to implement effective age assurance mechanisms and parental controls to protect children from harmful content.
What penalties could X face if found non-compliant?
If X is found non-compliant, the Irish regulator can impose fines of up to 10% of X’s relevant annual turnover.
What concerns did the regulator raise about X’s age assurance system?
The regulator expressed concern that X’s age assurance relies solely on self-declaration, which is not considered effective.
What issues were identified with X’s parental controls?
Ireland's regulator said X’s parental controls may be ineffective, lack minimum requirements, and are difficult for users to locate.

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