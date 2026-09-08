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Wizz Air, Ryanair call for NATS overhaul after UK flight disruption - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wizz Air, Ryanair call for NATS overhaul after UK flight disruption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Wizz Air, Ryanair Demand Major Overhaul of NATS After UK Flight Disruptions

Calls for Reform After Repeated Air Traffic Control Failures

Background: Recent Disruptions and Industry Response

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European budget carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair on Tuesday called for an overhaul of Britain's air traffic control provider NATS following a new technical issue that disrupted hundreds of flights at key airports in the country.

Wizz Air's Statement on NATS Performance

"A critical national infrastructure provider should not repeatedly bring the aviation system to a standstill. NATS is simply not fit for purpose in its current form," a spokesperson for Wizz Air said in a statement.

Ryanair's Criticism and Call for Leadership Change

Rival Ryanair also criticised the agency and called for the resignation of its CEO, Martin Rolfe.

"Following the 2023 collapse, we were told lessons would be learned. We were told 'resilience would improve'. We were told the systems had been fixed. Yet here we are again," Ryanair Chief Operations Officer Neal McMahon said.

Regulatory and Official Responses

NATS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Review of Contingency Plans

In 2024, Britain's aviation regulator said NATS needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the automatic processing of flight plans had malfunctioned a year earlier, causing chaos across Britain's airports.

Expectations from the Civil Aviation Authority

The UK's civil aviation body on Tuesday said it had been in touch with NATS over the incident and expects the latter to share a full report on the incident.

Potential Further Actions

"We will then consider whether any further steps need to be taken to help secure the safe reliability of the UK’s air traffic control system," a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority said.

(Reporting by Pushkala AripakaEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • A technical fault in NATS’s flight processing system on September 8 caused widespread departure delays and around 200 cancellations, with some reports citing up to 400 flights affected across major UK airports like Heathrow and Gatwick (the-independent.com).
  • Ryanair reported over 65,000 passengers delayed up to eight hours and more than 50 flight cancellations, directly blaming NATS CEO Martin Rolfe and calling for his resignation (corporate.ryanair.com).
  • Wizz Air labelled NATS 'not fit for purpose' as a critical national infrastructure provider, echoing calls for operational reform (corporate.ryanair.com).
  • NATS confirmed the fault was in its flight processing system and engineers are on site; recovery is underway but will take time (the-independent.com).
  • In 2024, the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s independent review of the August 2023 NATS failure made 34 recommendations for contingency and structural improvements (computerweekly.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Wizz Air and Ryanair calling for an overhaul of NATS?
Both airlines criticized NATS due to repeated technical issues causing major flight disruptions and argued that the system is not fit for purpose.
What recent issue affected UK flights?
A new technical problem with the air traffic control system disrupted hundreds of flights at key UK airports.
What has the UK aviation regulator said about the NATS issue?
The regulator said NATS needs to review its contingency plans and expects a full incident report.
How did Ryanair respond to the NATS disruption?
Ryanair called for the resignation of the NATS CEO and criticized the agency for failing to improve system resilience.
What actions may follow the recent NATS incident?
The Civil Aviation Authority will consider further steps if required to ensure the reliability of the UK’s air traffic control system.

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