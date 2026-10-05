GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
October 7 families join election race with hope of healing Israel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

October 7 families join election race with hope of healing Israel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Israel Elections Current Affairs

October 7 Victims' Families Join Israeli Election to Inspire Change

Families of October 7 Victims Seek Political Change in Israel

By Maayan Lubell and Emily Rose

Personal Stories of Loss and Inspiration

TEL AVIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - One was inspired by her son's last stand trying to fight off attackers rampaging through a kibbutz. Another by her son's final words as militants tossed grenades into a bomb shelter packed with fleeing revellers from a music festival. A third by the brothers he campaigned to bring home from captivity in Gaza.

Candidates Emerging from Tragedy

Three years since Hamas' October 7 attack, at least nine Israelis from families directly caught up in the deadliest day in the country's history are running for parliament in an election this month. They represent parties running the gamut of political views, but all say they aim to heal Israel's wounds.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

The militants who burst into southern Israel in 2023 killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages to Gaza. Michal Hirsch Negri's son, Roee, died fighting Hamas attackers in Kibbutz Be'eri, where 1 in 10 residents were killed.

Soon after the surprise attack began, Roee, newly married and on a career path in high-tech, scrambled comrades in his reserve counter-terrorism military unit, who later recounted their last moments with him.

"He told them: 'We are not looking at the bodies. We are here to save people. We are here to save our country.' And this is a sentence that is engraved in my heart," said his mother.

Hirsch Negri, 60, is running in Together, led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and part of an alliance of left, right and centre parties aiming to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition.

"Everyone knows what's bad. Everyone knows what is broken. Talking about how bad it is or how bad the government is won't get us anywhere. My Roee, he always looked at the situation, analysed it and said, okay, now what can we do to fix it?"

'ON A MISSION'

Other Candidates Motivated by October 7

One of her running mates is Noam Tibon, 64, a former general whose son was trapped with his young family in their home on Nahal Oz, another kibbutz attacked by Hamas. Tibon and his wife set out from Tel Aviv to rescue their son, battling en route with Hamas militants and evacuating wounded to hospital.

"October 7 was the biggest failure in our history and I saw it with my own eyes," he said. Netanyahu has rejected blame for the security breach and resisted calls for an independent investigation.

Sharon Sharabi, 51, running in the right-wing Israel Our Home party, says he witnessed Israel's leadership failings when he campaigned for a deal to free Gaza hostages, including his brothers Yossi and Eli, both seized by Hamas from Be'eri.

Yossi did not survive captivity. Eli, whose wife and two teenage daughters were slain in the kibbutz, was released in early 2025 after almost 500 days.

"I understood that even after the hostages come back, that I can't stand aside and let mediocre people keep running the country," Sharabi said. "I understood that I have to leave my life behind, to go on a mission to remedy, to return the state of Israel to its true values."

Support for Different Political Paths

Backing Netanyahu's Coalition

Not all see removing the coalition as the path forward. Talik Gvili, whose police officer son Ran was the last Israeli hostage whose remains were recovered from Gaza, was personally chosen by Netanyahu as a candidate on his party's slate.

"I am continuing the mission Rani was on. He went to defend Israel," she said in a party campaign video. "I want a strong leader, someone I can count on," she said of Netanyahu. "He promised to bring Rani home and he did. He promised to make a change in the Middle East and he did."

'CONTINUE AFTER ME'

Calls for National Healing and Renewal

But most of the candidates from October 7 families support parties aligned against Netanyahu, driven by what they see as failings on that day and since.

Shira Shapiro, 51, is running as a candidate for Yashar, a new opposition centrist party led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot whose own soldier son was killed in Gaza.

Shapiro said she and other parents of October 7 victims "are trying to take this pain and give it meaning, to grow from it. This is also what we need to do on a national level."

Aner Shapiro's Legacy

Her eldest son Aner, a 22-year-old off-duty soldier and musician, had attended the Nova music festival attacked on October 7 and took cover with 26 others in a roadside bomb shelter.

As the Hamas men lobbed grenades into the packed shelter, Aner tossed them out. His last moments were caught in dashcam footage, an audio recording made by one of the victims before she was killed and a photo taken by a survivor.

Aner told the others that if he is hurt, they must continue.

"I hear his voice say 'continue after me', he meant continue throwing the grenades but I hear his voice saying 'continue after me'," said Shapiro. "And I have to continue after him. And that's why I'm here."

(Additional reporting by Andreea Popescu; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Families of victims and hostages—grappling with loss—are entering politics to promote healing and national unity.
  • Michal Hirsch Negri (Together), Noam Tibon (Together), Sharon Sharabi (Israel Our Home), and Talik Gvili (Likud) represent different alliances but share a mission rooted in personal tragedy.
  • The ‘Together’ alliance—led by ex-PMs Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid—has pledged to investigate October 7 and pursue reforms like term limits and national service; other parties including Israel Our Home and Likud also feature October 7 family members in key positions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the October 7 families running for Israeli parliament?
Relatives of those killed or captured in the October 7 Hamas attack, representing a range of political parties, are running in the upcoming Israeli election.
What motivates the October 7 families to run for office?
Their campaigns are motivated by a desire to heal Israel, drive change in government, and honor the memory of their loved ones affected by the attack.
Which parties do the October 7 families represent?
They represent a spectrum of parties, including Together, Israel Our Home, and opposition centrist parties, as well as candidates on Prime Minister Netanyahu's slate.
Are all October 7 family candidates united against Netanyahu?
Most support opposition parties, but some back Netanyahu, citing his leadership and actions in returning hostages.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Schneider Electric to buy US software firm PTC in $22.6 billion deal

Schneider Electric to buy US software firm PTC in $22.6 billion deal

Image for German engineering orders fall 5% in August amid absence of big contracts

German engineering orders fall 5% in August amid absence of big contracts

Image for Lidl GB to open over 50 stores in $793 million investment drive

Lidl GB to open over 50 stores in $793 million investment drive

Image for Oil falls as Middle East crude exports rise, G7 to release stocks

Oil falls as Middle East crude exports rise, G7 to release stocks

Image for Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy

Air Liquide launches €4 billion buyback, targets margin gains under 2030 strategy

Image for Intesa's €35 billion bid for MPS wins backing of top investor

Intesa's €35 billion bid for MPS wins backing of top investor

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Spanish PM Sanchez to make morning announcement amid speculation about early election
Spanish PM Sanchez to make morning announcement amid speculation about early election
Image for Leftist, nationalists set to win election for Bosnia's tripartite presidency
Leftist, nationalists set to win election for Bosnia's tripartite presidency
Image for Russian air strikes targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, governor says
Russian air strikes targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, governor says
Image for Russia says it struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea
Russia says it struck two Ukrainian cargo vessels in the Black Sea
Image for Soccer-England boss Tuchel says Scott can challenge Rice for midfield spot
Soccer-England boss Tuchel says Scott can challenge Rice for midfield spot
Image for Former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest, Telegraph says
Former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest, Telegraph says
Image for Bolsonaro beats expectations in Brazil presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff
Bolsonaro beats expectations in Brazil presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff
Image for Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City
Soccer-Canada boss Marsch calls for severe punishment for Man City
Image for US removes B-1 bombers from UK base amid security concerns
US removes B-1 bombers from UK base amid security concerns
Image for Britain's Green Party votes to class Zionism as a form of racism
Britain's Green Party votes to class Zionism as a form of racism
Image for Soccer-Manchester City beat hapless Arsenal 4-2 to stay top of WSL
Soccer-Manchester City beat hapless Arsenal 4-2 to stay top of WSL
Image for Ukrainian drones deliver new batch of food to Russian-occupied Oleshky
Ukrainian drones deliver new batch of food to Russian-occupied Oleshky
View All Headlines Posts