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Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway urges China to help bring Russia to Ukraine peace talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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International Relations Peace Talks Europe Asia-Pacific Diplomacy

Norway Calls on China to Use Influence to Help Start Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Norway's Diplomatic Efforts and China's Role in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Norwegian Prime Minister Urges China to Act

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Norway wants China to use its ties to the Russian leadership to help bring about a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine, also for the sake of better relations with Europe, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday.

"China is probably the country with the best and most direct access to the Russian leadership. We expect, hope and strongly urge China to use that channel," he told reporters after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Oslo. The biggest chunk of their discussion was devoted to Ukraine, Stoere said.

"There is a potential for deeper cooperation between Europe and China, but as long as this war goes on and China is a close partner of Russia, that is a limitation on that opportunity," he added.

Constructive Dialogue Between Norway and China

Norwegian Foreign Minister's Perspective

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, speaking earlier on Monday, said dialogue with China on ending the war had been "constructive and promising".

"I'm not a spokesperson for China. I'm not going to quote them, but there are some hints in what they say," he said when asked whether China had indicated it would help to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Negotiation Proposals and Ceasefire Conditions

Norwegian officials said negotiations should begin without conditions, starting with a ceasefire based on the current front line in Ukraine.

"That is, in itself, a major concession from Ukraine's side. It is inside their territory," Stoere said.

International Reactions and Broader Context

Chinese Diplomatic Visits in Europe

Wang was visiting Norway after stops in Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

Reuters has reached out to the Chinese delegation in Oslo for comment.

Statements from the United States

U.S. President's Comments on Ukraine Peace Prospects

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a resolution to the war in Ukraine is "getting closer than people realize" and that he will talk about Ukraine during talks in Turkey this week at a NATO summit.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Norway sees China as uniquely positioned to influence Moscow, urging it to use its direct access to bring Russia to negotiations.
  • The continuation of the war is a barrier to deeper Europe–China cooperation, according to Norwegian officials.
  • China has previously advocated for peace talks including all stakeholders, reflecting a diplomatic posture aligned with Oslo’s call.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Norway urging China to help with Ukraine peace talks?
Norway believes China has strong ties with Russia and could influence the Russian leadership to support negotiations for ending the war in Ukraine.
What did the Norwegian Prime Minister say about China’s role?
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere urged China to use its direct access to Russian leaders to promote a negotiated settlement for peace in Ukraine.
How does the Ukraine war affect Europe-China relations?
The ongoing war limits deeper cooperation between Europe and China, especially as China remains a close partner of Russia.
What are Norway’s conditions for starting negotiations?
Norwegian officials suggest negotiations should begin without preconditions, starting with a ceasefire based on the current front line in Ukraine.
Has China responded to Norway’s request?
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the dialogue with China as constructive, though specific commitments from China were not disclosed.

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