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Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Russia Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Stockholm Drone Incident at Embassy

Details and Reactions to the Stockholm Embassy Drone Incident

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Swedish ambassador to Moscow after its embassy in Stockholm was attacked by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on July 2.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Response

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it had told the head of Sweden's diplomatic mission that the Swedish authorities' inaction in the face of the two UAVs was unacceptable.

Demands Under the Vienna Convention

"A demand was made for the Swedish side to strictly comply with its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and to take comprehensive measures to put an end to these incidents," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Swedish Authorities' Position

In an emailed statement, Sweden's foreign ministry referred to a "drone incident", not an attack, and said that the Swedish police bore primary responsibility for the security of foreign diplomatic missions. 

Obligations for Diplomatic Protection

"Under the Vienna Convention, Swedish authorities have an obligation to protect diplomatic missions and diplomatic personnel," it said.

Police Response

Swedish police did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email.

Context: Sweden's NATO Membership

Sweden, which had long been militarily unaligned, joined NATO in 2024, citing security concerns, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision two years earlier to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Louise Rasmussen and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Two drones targeted Russia’s Stockholm embassy—one with red paint, another with a fake bomb—raising concern over embassy security (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Russia summoned Sweden’s ambassador on July 6 in Moscow, citing Sweden’s failure to prevent such incidents and urging compliance with Vienna Convention obligations (themoscowtimes.com).
  • This incident is part of a series: over 15 drone-related provocations have been reported since May 2024, prompting Moscow to warn of consequences if Sweden fails to act (tass.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia summon the Swedish ambassador?
Russia summoned the Swedish ambassador because two drones attacked its embassy in Stockholm on July 2 and it considered the Swedish response inadequate.
What did Russia demand from Sweden after the drone incident?
Russia demanded that Sweden comply with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and take measures to prevent such incidents.
How did Swedish authorities respond to Russia's claims?
Sweden referred to the event as a 'drone incident' and stated that Swedish police are primarily responsible for embassy security under the Vienna Convention.
What recent security changes occurred in Sweden?
Sweden joined NATO in 2024 after previously being militarily unaligned, citing security concerns stemming from Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Who bears responsibility for protecting embassies in Sweden?
According to Sweden's foreign ministry, Swedish police are primarily responsible for the protection of foreign diplomatic missions in Sweden.

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