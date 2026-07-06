Russia Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Stockholm Drone Incident at Embassy

Details and Reactions to the Stockholm Embassy Drone Incident

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned the Swedish ambassador to Moscow after its embassy in Stockholm was attacked by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on July 2.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Response

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it had told the head of Sweden's diplomatic mission that the Swedish authorities' inaction in the face of the two UAVs was unacceptable.

Demands Under the Vienna Convention

"A demand was made for the Swedish side to strictly comply with its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and to take comprehensive measures to put an end to these incidents," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Swedish Authorities' Position

In an emailed statement, Sweden's foreign ministry referred to a "drone incident", not an attack, and said that the Swedish police bore primary responsibility for the security of foreign diplomatic missions.

Obligations for Diplomatic Protection

"Under the Vienna Convention, Swedish authorities have an obligation to protect diplomatic missions and diplomatic personnel," it said.

Police Response

Swedish police did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email.

Context: Sweden's NATO Membership

Sweden, which had long been militarily unaligned, joined NATO in 2024, citing security concerns, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision two years earlier to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Louise Rasmussen and Gareth Jones)