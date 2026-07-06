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France's Macron visits Syria, in first trip by an EU head of state since Assad toppled - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Macron visits Syria, in first trip by an EU head of state since Assad toppled

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Politics International Relations Middle East Syria France

Macron Makes Historic Visit to Syria, First EU Leader Since Assad's Fall

French President Macron's Landmark Trip to Damascus

DAMASCUS, July 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Syria on Monday, Syria's state news agency reported, in the first visit to Damascus by a European Union head of state since rebels led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Geopolitical Transformation Under Sharaa

The visit underlines Syria's geopolitical transformation under Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander who has established close ties with Western and Middle Eastern powers that shunned Assad, as he seeks to rebuild a country shattered by 13 years of war.

France’s Commitment to Syria

"I am here to affirm France's commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbours. Together, let's open a new page of stability and peace," Macron said in a post on X published after his arrival.

He was received at Damascus airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Focus on Reconstruction and Economic Partnerships

Syria's reconstruction is set to be one of the key themes of the trip, and Macron will be accompanied by business leaders including the CEOs of TotalEnergies and French container shipping group CMA CGM, a French presidential official told reporters in a briefing ahead of the visit.

Commitment to Pluralism and Dialogue

Macron will also stress France's commitment to a free, pluralistic Syria that respects all of its communities and meet Syrians from all backgrounds and affiliations, the official added.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements with Syria

Sharaa met Macron during a visit to France last year, his first to a European country since toppling Assad. The French president was a leading voice calling for the lifting of Western sanctions that had throttled the Syrian economy and were largely removed last year.

International Visits Following Assad's Fall

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, whose country was a strong backer of the anti-Assad rebellion, was the first foreign head of state to make a trip to Syria after Assad was toppled, visiting in January 2025.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Damascus in January, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met Sharaa during a visit to Syria in April.

Reporting and Contributors

(Reporting by John Irish and Makini Brice in Paris; Muhammad Al Gebaly and Menna Alaa El Din in Cairo; Feras Dalatey in Dubai; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron’s visit underscores France’s support for a sovereign, pluralistic Syria amid reconstruction efforts, accompanied by French business leaders including CEOs of TotalEnergies and CMA CGM.
  • Ahmed al‑Sharaa, the former al‑Qaeda‑linked rebel commander turned president since January 2025, has pursued diplomatic normalization—including visits by Ursula von der Leyen in January 2026 under a €620 million EU aid framework.
  • This diplomatic breakthrough reflects Syria’s geopolitical shift post‑Assad, as Western powers reengage with a post‑regime Damascus to facilitate stability, reconstruction and refugee returns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Macron's visit to Syria significant?
It marks the first visit by an EU head of state to Damascus since rebels led by Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad in 2024.
Who received Macron at Damascus airport?
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani received Macron at Damascus airport.
What are the main topics of Macron's trip to Syria?
The reconstruction of Syria, reaffirming France's commitment to the Syrian people, and supporting a free and pluralistic Syria are key topics.
Which business leaders accompanied Macron?
CEOs of TotalEnergies and CMA CGM were among the business leaders accompanying Macron.
Who is Syria’s current president?
President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the rebels that toppled Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

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