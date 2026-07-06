Spain Defeats Portugal to Advance to World Cup Quarter-Finals with Late Goal
Match Summary and Key Moments
Late Winner Secures Spain's Victory
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 6 (Reuters) - Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.
Decisive Goal Details
• Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.
Defensive Strength and Portugal's Exit
• European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Future
• Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal's exit.
Next Steps for Spain
Spain face United States or Belgium in last eight.
(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)