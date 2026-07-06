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Soccer-Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Spain Defeats Portugal to Advance to World Cup Quarter-Finals with Late Goal

Match Summary and Key Moments

Late Winner Secures Spain's Victory

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 6 (Reuters) - Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

Decisive Goal Details

• Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.

Defensive Strength and Portugal's Exit

• European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

• Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal's exit.

Next Steps for Spain

Spain face United States or Belgium in last eight.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Mikel Merino’s last‑gasp goal sends Spain into their first World Cup quarter‑final since 2010 and continues their run of not conceding a goal (elpais.com)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, who confirmed this will be his last World Cup, faces an emotional international farewell after Portugal’s exit (skysports.com)
  • Spain will now face either co‑host United States or Belgium in the quarter‑finals, ending Portugal’s campaign (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the winning goal in Spain vs Portugal?
Mikel Merino scored the winning goal for Spain in added time.
What was the final score between Spain and Portugal?
Spain won 1-0 against Portugal in the World Cup round of 16.
Which stage did Spain reach after defeating Portugal?
Spain advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals.
Is Cristiano Ronaldo expected to retire from international football?
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal's exit.
Who will Spain face next in the World Cup?
Spain will face either the United States or Belgium in the quarter-finals.

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