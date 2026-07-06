GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed during weekend call to talk again in 'near future' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed during weekend call to talk again in 'near future'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics International Relations Finance security US-Russia

Putin and Trump Plan New Talks Following NATO Summit and Ukraine Discussions

Overview of Recent Diplomatic Developments

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed in a weekend call that they would talk again "in the near future," suggesting they are likely to talk this week during or after the NATO summit.

Upcoming Meetings and Agendas

Trump is planning to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday in Turkey where he will be attending the NATO summit, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday. The idea, the official said, was to make a renewed push to end the war in Ukraine.

Sequence of Diplomatic Talks

The same official said Trump would likely follow up with Putin after talking to Zelenskiy. Asked on Monday if Trump would phone Putin after meeting Zelenskiy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

"Yes, indeed, both President Putin and President Trump have agreed that their contacts will continue in the near future."

Kremlin's Perspective on U.S. Stance

Peskov said Trump had held a pretty consistent position on the conflict in Ukraine.

"You know, President Trump, the U.S. president, has a fairly consistent stance, and all these fabrications about him supposedly changing his views like a weather vane are, of course, untrue," said Peskov.

"He is consistent and confident in his understanding of what is happening, but, most importantly, he (Trump) is open to listening to the information that is conveyed to him by Putin."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin and Trump agreed during a weekend call to maintain contacts "in the near future," signaling a potential follow‑up discussion around the NATO summit in Ankara. (apnews.com)
  • President Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara to renew efforts to end the war in Ukraine. (apnews.com)
  • The Kremlin emphasized Trump's consistent stance on Ukraine and his willingness to listen to Putin’s perspective, dismissing suggestions he shifts positions unpredictably. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin and Trump agree during their weekend call?
Both leaders agreed to continue their contact and have another talk in the near future.
When are Trump and Zelenskiy expected to meet?
Trump is planning to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Turkey.
Will Trump talk to Putin after meeting Zelenskiy at the NATO summit?
A senior U.S. official and the Kremlin said Trump would likely catch up with Putin after meeting Zelenskiy.
What is the main topic of the upcoming discussions?
The renewed push to end the war in Ukraine is expected to be a central topic of conversation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for HSBC bolsters Middle East investment banking team with senior hires, memo shows

HSBC bolsters Middle East investment banking team with senior hires, memo shows

Image for French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling

French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling

Image for Russian drivers' patience is tested as fuel shortages drag on ​

Russian drivers' patience is tested as fuel shortages drag on ​

Image for Lebanon's south takes a breath as families return to shattered homes and lives

Lebanon's south takes a breath as families return to shattered homes and lives

Image for Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy

Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy

Image for Analysis-Khamenei funeral signals Iran's defiance and new regional order

Analysis-Khamenei funeral signals Iran's defiance and new regional order

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine
Image for UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup
UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup
Image for Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan
Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan
Image for Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations
Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations
Image for Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum
Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum
Image for Rights group says jailed British couple in Iran continue hunger strike
Rights group says jailed British couple in Iran continue hunger strike
Image for Exclusive-France softens stance on Turkey SAMP/T air defence sale, sources say
Exclusive-France softens stance on Turkey SAMP/T air defence sale, sources say
Image for Iranian mourners call for vengeance on Trump during Khamenei funeral procession
Iranian mourners call for vengeance on Trump during Khamenei funeral procession
Image for UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry
UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry
Image for Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns
Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns
Image for Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks
Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks
Image for China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
View All Headlines Posts