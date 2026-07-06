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Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Poland say they are making progress on defence plan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain, Netherlands, Finland, Poland say they are making progress on defence plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Britain, Netherlands, Finland and Poland Advance Key Defence Financing Initiative

Progress and Developments in European Defence Financing

Establishment of the Multilateral Defence Mechanism (MDM)

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland are making "significant progress" on the new Multilateral Defence Mechanism and aim to establish it by 2027, the countries said in a joint statement on Monday.

MDM at the NATO Summit

Defence financing is set to be a key topic at this week's NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. The MDM is one of several competing initiatives aimed at channelling more private cash into rearming nations.

International Collaboration and Expansion

"We have benefited from the support of a broader group of allies in developing the technical details of this model," the four nations said in their statement.

They said they would work to expand the coalition of nations involved in the project and would move on to the next phase of developing the mechanism with countries that have declared their participation in autumn.

Other Defence Financing Initiatives

The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB)

Another key project in the increasingly crowded field of defence financing initiatives is the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

Canada’s Role and Founding Nations

Canada is aiming to announce around 10 founding nations for the DSRB at the NATO summit. The Polish finance ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed question about whether it was in talks to join the DSRB.

Britain’s Position on DSRB

Britain has ruled out participation in the DSRB, opting to pursue the MDM project instead.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Barbara Erling, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The MDM is a joint defence financing model to boost collaborative procurement and attract private investment, with treaty negotiations expected soon and launch targeted for 2027 (gov.uk).
  • Canada plans to unveil about 10 founding nations for the DSRB at the NATO summit; the DSRB aims to mobilise up to £100 billion in low‑cost defence financing (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • The MDM and the DSRB reflect emerging, complementary mechanisms to pool resources and enhance defence capability among like‐minded allies (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Multilateral Defence Mechanism (MDM)?
The Multilateral Defence Mechanism is a proposed initiative by Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland to channel private funding into defence, aiming for establishment by 2027.
Which countries are involved in the MDM project?
Britain, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland are the primary countries involved, with plans to expand the coalition to more nations.
What is the timeline for the MDM?
The countries involved aim to establish the Multilateral Defence Mechanism by 2027.
How does the MDM differ from the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank?
The MDM is a separate initiative from the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). Britain will not join the DSRB, preferring to focus on the MDM.
What is the significance of the upcoming NATO summit for defence financing?
Defence financing is expected to be a key topic at the NATO summit in Ankara, where new initiatives like MDM and DSRB will be discussed.

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