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Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Energy

Azerbaijan Protests to Russia Over Drone Attack on SOCAR Fuel Station in Ukraine

Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Response and Context of the Drone Strike

Details of the Drone Attack

BAKU, July 6 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Russia's ambassador to protest against what it said was a Russian drone strike on a fuel station belonging to state oil and gas company SOCAR in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region on Sunday.

Background: Russia's Targeting of Energy Infrastructure

Russia has been targeting filling stations in Ukraine in retaliation for Kyiv's escalating campaign against Russia's own energy infrastructure, which has caused fuel shortages in many Russian regions.

Previous Attacks on SOCAR Facilities

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said other SOCAR-owned facilities in Ukraine, including an oil depot in Odesa, had previously been damaged in military strikes.

Official Statement from Azerbaijan

"The continuation of such incidents, despite repeated warnings, indicates the deliberate nature of these attacks," it said in a statement.

Reactions and Broader Relations

There was no immediate reaction from Russia to Azerbaijan's diplomatic demarche and allegation.

Azerbaijan's Position on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Azerbaijan has sought to maintain relations with both Moscow and Kyiv since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine while not joining Western sanctions on Russia.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Writing by Felix Light and Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Azerbaijan lodged a formal protest by summoning Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov and delivering a note verbale over the July 5 drone strike on a SOCAR fuel station near Mykolaiv, stressing such incidents are deliberate (azernews.az).
  • Three Shahed‑type drones hit the SOCAR station in Nechayane village, causing explosion and structural damage but no casualties, as employees sheltered safely (report.az).
  • The Foreign Ministry noted prior attacks on SOCAR‑owned infrastructure in Ukraine—including a gas compressor station and an Odesa depot—urging Russia to investigate and adhere to protection obligations under the Vienna Conventions (azernews.az).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Azerbaijan summon Russia's ambassador?
Azerbaijan summoned the Russian envoy to protest a drone strike on a SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine that it claims was carried out by Russia.
What is SOCAR and where was the attacked facility located?
SOCAR is Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company; the attacked fuel station was in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region.
Has SOCAR property in Ukraine been attacked before?
Yes, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry stated that other SOCAR facilities, including an oil depot in Odesa, had been previously damaged in military strikes.
What position has Azerbaijan taken regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Azerbaijan has maintained relations with both countries, providing aid to Ukraine but not participating in Western sanctions against Russia.
How has Russia responded to the allegations of attacking SOCAR facilities?
As of the article's publication, there was no immediate reaction from Russia to Azerbaijan's diplomatic protest.

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