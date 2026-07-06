Azerbaijan Protests to Russia Over Drone Attack on SOCAR Fuel Station in Ukraine

Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Response and Context of the Drone Strike

Details of the Drone Attack

BAKU, July 6 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Russia's ambassador to protest against what it said was a Russian drone strike on a fuel station belonging to state oil and gas company SOCAR in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region on Sunday.

Background: Russia's Targeting of Energy Infrastructure

Russia has been targeting filling stations in Ukraine in retaliation for Kyiv's escalating campaign against Russia's own energy infrastructure, which has caused fuel shortages in many Russian regions.

Previous Attacks on SOCAR Facilities

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said other SOCAR-owned facilities in Ukraine, including an oil depot in Odesa, had previously been damaged in military strikes.

Official Statement from Azerbaijan

"The continuation of such incidents, despite repeated warnings, indicates the deliberate nature of these attacks," it said in a statement.

Reactions and Broader Relations

There was no immediate reaction from Russia to Azerbaijan's diplomatic demarche and allegation.

Azerbaijan's Position on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Azerbaijan has sought to maintain relations with both Moscow and Kyiv since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine while not joining Western sanctions on Russia.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Writing by Felix Light and Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Andrew Osborn)