GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Government France

French government survives no-confidence vote over heatwave handling

Parliamentary Response to Heatwave Crisis

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - The French government survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament on Monday over its handling of a severe heatwave in late June.

Background on the No-Confidence Motion

• Backers of the motion said the government failed to do enough to blunt the effects of last month's heatwave in a country where 2,025 excess deaths have been recorded so far. French health authorities warned the number would likely rise.

• The motion, filed by France's Green Party, which needed 289 votes to pass, was backed by only 132 members of parliament.

Prime Minister's Defense

• "No one is fooled. This motion will not protect an isolated elderly person. It will not cool down a hospital room. It will not modernise a water supply network. On the contrary, it will add a political crisis to climate, healthcare and international crises that the government already must deal with," French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

Wider Impact of the Heatwave

• The vote took place as firefighters battled a wildfire in southwestern France that has forced the evacuation of 10,000 people.

• Early summer heatwaves in France and across western Europe have made the scorched land particularly vulnerable to wildfires this year, and temperatures are set to rise again.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Makini Brice and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The vote failed with only 132 MPs backing the motion, far short of the 289 needed to topple the government.
  • Santé publique France reported a 29.1% spike in mortality during June 22–28—2,025 excess deaths—though data remain partial and likely underestimated.
  • Deaths surged dramatically among seniors and at-home fatalities nearly doubled (up 91%), highlighting strain on hospitals and insufficient emergency preparedness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French government face a no-confidence vote?
The French government faced the vote due to criticism over its handling of a severe heatwave in late June.
How many votes were needed for the no-confidence motion to pass?
289 votes were needed in parliament for the motion to pass.
How many excess deaths occurred during the heatwave in France?
There were 2,025 excess deaths recorded in France during the heatwave.
Who provided information about the increase in deaths?
French Health Minister Stephanie Rist reported the increase in deaths.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for HSBC bolsters Middle East investment banking team with senior hires, memo shows

HSBC bolsters Middle East investment banking team with senior hires, memo shows

Image for Russian drivers' patience is tested as fuel shortages drag on ​

Russian drivers' patience is tested as fuel shortages drag on ​

Image for Lebanon's south takes a breath as families return to shattered homes and lives

Lebanon's south takes a breath as families return to shattered homes and lives

Image for Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed during weekend call to talk again in 'near future'

Kremlin says Putin and Trump agreed during weekend call to talk again in 'near future'

Image for Analysis-Khamenei funeral signals Iran's defiance and new regional order

Analysis-Khamenei funeral signals Iran's defiance and new regional order

Image for Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine

Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy over attack on SOCAR fuel station in Ukraine

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy
Russia summons Swedish ambassador over drones at its Stockholm embassy
Image for UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup
UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup
Image for Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan
Hamas dissolves Gaza government, presses for progress on stalled peace plan
Image for Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations
Kremlin says Russia-China naval drills are not a threat to other nations
Image for Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum
Burglars grab jewellery in lightning raid on France's Lalique museum
Image for Rights group says jailed British couple in Iran continue hunger strike
Rights group says jailed British couple in Iran continue hunger strike
Image for Exclusive-France softens stance on Turkey SAMP/T air defence sale, sources say
Exclusive-France softens stance on Turkey SAMP/T air defence sale, sources say
Image for Iranian mourners call for vengeance on Trump during Khamenei funeral procession
Iranian mourners call for vengeance on Trump during Khamenei funeral procession
Image for UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry
UN rights council orders urgent Sudan al-Obeid inquiry
Image for Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns
Thousands evacuated from homes in southwest France as wildfire burns
Image for Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks
Drone debris damages Russia's Ust-Luga, Vysotsk ports, other regions report attacks
Image for China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers
View All Headlines Posts