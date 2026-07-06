Trump Threatens Military Action if US Fails to Reach Deal With Iran

US-Iran Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

By Bo Erickson, Steve Holland and Elwely Elwelly

Renewed Threats Following Khamenei's Funeral

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Stalled Indirect Talks

Indirect U.S.-Iran talks ended last week without any public sign of headway toward a lasting peace, despite a 60-day ceasefire intended to create space for diplomacy following the U.S. and Israeli strikes that triggered the conflict.

Trump's Statement in the Oval Office

"We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job. OK. And it won't be tough to finish the job. I'd rather make a deal, because I don't want to affect 91 million people," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply.... They don't have any money now. We haven't given them any money."

Iranian Response to US Threats

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr called Trump's threat "delusional."

"Iranians are unfamiliar with the language of threats. So speak to the Iranian people with respect, otherwise we will respond in another language," Zolqadr said in comments carried by state media.

Impact of Khamenei's Funeral on Iranian Sentiment

Trump spoke after Khamenei's weekend funeral where, rather than looking weakened by the war that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on February 28, Iranians appeared to be defiant, united and determined ‌to shape what comes next.

Diplomatic Ceasefire and Future Prospects

The 60-day ceasefire was intended by Washington to revive ​diplomacy on stopping Iran developing a nuclear arsenal.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Steve Holland in Washington, and Elwely Elwelly in Dubai; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Howard Goller and Sanjeev Miglani)