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UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn at World Cup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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UEFA: FIFA 'Crossed a Red Line' on Balogun Red Card U-Turn After Trump Steps In

Controversy Surrounding FIFA's Decision and Political Intervention

July 6 (Reuters) - European soccer body UEFA lashed out on Monday at FIFA's decision to suspend a U.S. striker's World Cup red-card ban, saying world soccer's governing body had "crossed a red line" after President Donald Trump personally intervened in the case.

The decision sent shockwaves through the World Cup and thrust FIFA's disciplinary process into the spotlight, prompting an angry response led by Belgium, who play the U.S. on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

It also ensured that one of the tournament's biggest talking points will centre not on tactics or team selection, but on the relationship between the sport's governing body and political power.

FIFA's U-Turn and Trump's Involvement

FIFA cleared U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play after Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said in a statement on Monday, adding that it "crossed a red line". 

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Reactions from the Football World

The high-profile intervention by UEFA echoed criticism from some leading lights of the sport. 

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp. 

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people (Trump and Infantino), who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this."

The head of the German football association said the "integrity of the competition and the credibility of FIFA are at stake." As criticism spilled over into the political sphere, the European Commissioner For Sport warned against "the weaponisation of sport for political purposes."

'A GREAT INJUSTICE'

Within minutes, Sunday's decision to suspend the ban was dominating sports bulletins and talk shows as pundits, commentators and former players argued over whether FIFA had upheld justice or undermined its own rules.

FIFA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the decision and Trump's call with Infantino.

Details of the Incident and Ban Suspension

Balogun, who has scored three goals for the U.S. in the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for dragging his cleats down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto his foot during their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The red card carried an automatic one-match ban, ruling Balogun out of Monday's round of 16 tie with Belgium. FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," Trump wrote on Truth Social while the White House celebrated Balogun's reinstatement in the squad with a post on X saying: "USA-USA-USA."

Comparisons and Further Criticism

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Balogun's tackle did not deserve a red card, but he questioned the decision to suspend the punishment, having just seen his defender Jarell Quansah get sent off in his side's 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico on Sunday.

"Who overturns this decision then and when? And on what grounds? How far does this go now? This is strange for me," Tuchel told reporters at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico. "Where does this start and where does this end?" 

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play in the match, pointing to the rule book while it investigated all potential options.

Even former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid corruption allegations, joined the criticism. 

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said. "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."

Other High-Profile FIFA Decisions

  In another decision that had attracted scrutiny, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared to play his side's opening World Cup matches after FIFA suspended the final two games of a three-match ban he incurred last year when he was sent off in their penultimate qualifying match against Ireland.

(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA condemned FIFA’s decision as having “crossed a red line,” warning that undermining automatic red‑card rules threatens the integrity and credibility of the competition. (uefa.com)
  • US President Donald Trump personally intervened with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, prompting the disciplinary reversal; Trump later thanked FIFA publicly for “reversing a great injustice.” (axios.com)
  • Belgium’s football association expressed astonishment and is exploring formal options to defend fair play, as the decision creates a precedent mid‑tournament that other teams may contest. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UEFA criticize FIFA in the Balogun red card case?
UEFA criticized FIFA for overturning Folarin Balogun's red card ban after political intervention, claiming it threatened the integrity of the game.
What role did Donald Trump play in the FIFA decision?
Donald Trump personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's red card, resulting in the suspension of the ban.
What are the concerns about FIFA's disciplinary process?
Critics argue FIFA undermined its credibility and rules by overturning the red card decision due to political pressure.
Who is Folarin Balogun and why was he banned?
Folarin Balogun is a U.S. striker sent off for a foul during the World Cup; his ban was later suspended by FIFA.
How did the football community react to FIFA's decision?
The decision was widely criticized by UEFA, former managers, and football associations, citing threats to the sport's integrity.

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