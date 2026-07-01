Tesla New Car Sales in Spain Up 5.6% Year-on-Year in June 2024
Overview of Tesla Sales Performance in Spain
June 2024 Sales Figures
July 1 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car sales in Spain were up 5.6% in June from the same month last year to 2,779 vehicles, registration data from industry group ANFAC showed on Wednesday.
First Half of 2024 Performance
Year-to-Date Growth
In the first six months of the year, sales of Tesla cars in Spain increased by 29.8% compared to the same period in 2025, while total sales of electrified vehicles, a category that includes both fully-electric vehicles and hybrids, grew by 37.9%.
Electrified Vehicle Market Trends
(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, Editing by Javi West Larrañaga)