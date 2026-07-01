GBAF Logo
New Tesla sales in Spain rise 5.6% year-on-year in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

New Tesla sales in Spain rise 5.6% year-on-year in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Tesla New Car Sales in Spain Up 5.6% Year-on-Year in June 2024

Overview of Tesla Sales Performance in Spain

June 2024 Sales Figures

July 1 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car sales in Spain were up 5.6% in June from the same month last year to 2,779 vehicles, registration data from industry group ANFAC showed on Wednesday.

First Half of 2024 Performance

Year-to-Date Growth

In the first six months of the year, sales of Tesla cars in Spain increased by 29.8% compared to the same period in 2025, while total sales of electrified vehicles, a category that includes both fully-electric vehicles and hybrids, grew by 37.9%.

Electrified Vehicle Market Trends

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, Editing by Javi West Larrañaga)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s June 2026 sales in Spain reached 2,779 vehicles, up 5.6% year‑on‑year, according to ANFAC data
  • Through H1 2026, Tesla’s sales in Spain rose 29.8% versus H1 2025, while the broader electrified segment grew 37.9%
  • These gains occur amid a strong national electrified vehicle market—electric and plug‑in hybrid registrations continue to rise in Spain, reflecting favorable policy and growing consumer adoption

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's new car sales in Spain increase in June?
Tesla's new car sales in Spain rose 5.6% in June compared to the same month last year, reaching 2,779 vehicles.
What was the growth rate for Tesla sales in Spain during the first half of the year?
Tesla car sales in Spain increased by 29.8% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2025.
How much did total electrified vehicle sales grow in Spain?
The overall sales of electrified vehicles in Spain, including both fully-electric and hybrid vehicles, grew by 37.9%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for AB Foods says US cooking oil sales hit by ICE pressure on Hispanic customers

AB Foods says US cooking oil sales hit by ICE pressure on Hispanic customers

Image for UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case

UK police watchdog probes two officers over handling of Henry Nowak case

Image for Unchecked AI progress may pose catastrophic risks, UN panel warns

Unchecked AI progress may pose catastrophic risks, UN panel warns

Image for UK's Segro to form joint venture for UK logistics parks worth £3 billion

UK's Segro to form joint venture for UK logistics parks worth £3 billion

Image for Wayve courts automakers with AI driving system that learns like humans

Wayve courts automakers with AI driving system that learns like humans

Image for US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping

US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's National Grid to invest $1.75 billion in US-based Joulent
UK's National Grid to invest $1.75 billion in US-based Joulent
Image for Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages 
Swedish court says Google is to pay $1.5 billion to Klarna in antitrust damages 
Image for Norway offshore workers, employers enter mediation to avert strike
Norway offshore workers, employers enter mediation to avert strike
Image for London's FTSE 100 inches lower on Middle East deal doubts
London's FTSE 100 inches lower on Middle East deal doubts
Image for Dassault confirms fresh rift with Airbus over Eurodrone
Dassault confirms fresh rift with Airbus over Eurodrone
Image for France's Dassault open to cooperation after fighter programme collapse
France's Dassault open to cooperation after fighter programme collapse
Image for Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say
Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say
Image for Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery and missile component plant, Zelenskiy says
Image for Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes
Nike stumbles as China woes, cautious outlook temper turnaround hopes
Image for Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments
Pound falls as dollar forges higher ahead of Fed's Warsh comments
Image for Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely
Paramount offers remedies for Warner deal, making EU approval likely
Image for Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience
Euro zone inflation falls more than expected, adding to ECB case for patience
View All Finance Posts