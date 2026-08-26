GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ulrich Siegmund, sunny face of the AfD, bids for power in German state election - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Ulrich Siegmund, sunny face of the AfD, bids for power in German state election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Germany State Elections

Ulrich Siegmund Leads AfD Campaign in Saxony-Anhalt State Election

Ulrich Siegmund’s Rise and the AfD’s State Election Strategy

By James Mackenzie

Background and Messaging Tactics

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - When Ulrich Siegmund was studying Business Psychology around a decade ago, he learned a lesson about messaging that has served him well in his quest to become the first member of the far-right AfD party to lead a state government in Germany.

The 35-year-old from the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt has been the sunny, smiling face of the party, which has been polling at around 41% ahead of the September 6 election, giving him a real chance of becoming the state's next premier.

Siegmund, who joined the AfD, or Alternative for Germany, in its early phase more than a decade ago, said his business course taught him the importance of appealing to the basic senses of consumers to establish a positive mood.

"Where it smells nice, statistically speaking, people simply stay longer, spend more time engaging with the product – whatever it may be," he told Ben Berndt, a podcast host seen by some as Germany's answer to the American Joe Rogan.

He set up a company selling systems that diffuse mood-enhancing scents to customers ranging from shops to old people's homes and he has displayed the same instinct for establishing a positive mood in selling his party's message to voters.

The weekly news magazine Der Spiegel dubbed Siegmund "Germany's most dangerous man" for his ability to put a friendly face on a party the Saxony-Anhalt office of Germany's domestic intelligence agency classifies as belonging to the extremist far-right and hostile to Germany's basic democratic order.

Campaign Approach and Public Image

On the Campaign Trail

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL FOR MONTHS

Stylishly dressed in slimline suits with a neatly trimmed beard and fashionable haircut, "Ulli" Siegmund has been on the campaign trail for months, wooing voters in towns and village halls and constantly updating his hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

He has been less relaxed in media appearances with mainstream journalists. But his approachable style and his easy touch with the public have brought voters flocking to his campaign meetings, backed by a local party organization that has avoided the bitter internal splits seen in other AfD branches.

"There's a great mood of renewal in Saxony-Anhalt that we see in every village and dialogue that we have, talking to people everywhere," he told Reuters in an interview.

Political Rhetoric and Party Dynamics

He avoids the harsh rhetoric of colleagues such as Bjoern Hoecke, the AfD chief in the neighbouring state of Thuringia, twice convicted of using a banned Nazi slogan, or the open disdain for adversaries of party leader Alice Weidel.

But he dismisses the far-right label as an example of what he says is the political establishment's anti-democratic determination to prevent alternative voices from gaining ground. He says voters have paid no attention to it.

Despite its strong showing in some past regional elections, AfD has yet to enter a state or federal government because all other major parties have ruled out cooperation with it, a policy known in Germany as the "firewall".

Policy Positions and Criticism

Nationalist Policies and Vision

NATIONALIST POLICIES

Ulrich Siegmund grew up in the picturesque town of Tangermuende on the Elbe river in the north of the state, "a town straight out of a picture book, as if you'd opened a book and everything had stood still," he told Berndt.

His party's programme is suffused with a vision of Germany under threat from enemies that range from the out-of-touch "old parties" and their media accomplices to foreign criminals profiting from lax policing and a generation of leftists from the 1968 student revolts preaching gender ideology.

He criticises Germany's asylum policies and green energy initiatives that he says have driven up prices, and says Chancellor Friedrich Merz's support for Ukraine has needlessly set Germany against Russia and pushed up the cost of oil and gas.

Critics and Opposition Response

Critics from the other parties accuse the AfD of encouraging nationalist policies that echo Germany's Nazi past and fomenting hostility towards immigrants and anyone it considers opposed to its vision of Germany.

They say its aim of attracting politically sympathetic specialists to work in a future AfD-led Saxony-Anhalt government points to plans for radical changes to the public administration and say the party has shown it will clamp down on opposition if it comes to power.

Saxony-Anhalt state premier Sven Schulze has accused his rival of planning a "political purge" if he wins power and accuses him of simplistic slogans that ignore real problems ranging from a shortage of qualified workers to strengthening schools and universities.

"The AfD is a party that is capable of identifying many problems, without ultimately solving them," Schulze told Reuters.

Siegmund’s Response to Accusations

Siegmund himself dismisses the accusations and says the party has laid out a detailed list of policies based on commonsense ideas to preserve Germany's identity that are supported by a broad mass of voters.

He has pushed that message relentlessly in the campaign, and so far, it has cut through with many voters.

Looking Ahead: National Ambitions

If successful, he says the campaign in Saxony-Anhalt will be the first step towards winning power at national level in the next elections due in 2029.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD leads in Saxony‑Anhalt polls at approximately 41–43%, significantly ahead of the CDU (around 24%)(zeit.de).
  • Siegmund’s training in business psychology and entrepreneurship—particularly in mood‑enhancing scent diffusion—is central to his branding as the ‘sunny, smiling face’ of the AfD(mdr.de).
  • If elected, Siegmund would make history as the first AfD member to lead a German state government, breaking the longstanding 'firewall' of non‑cooperation from other parties(lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ulrich Siegmund?
Ulrich Siegmund is a 35-year-old politician from Saxony-Anhalt, leading the AfD's campaign in the upcoming state election.
What are the main policies Ulrich Siegmund promotes?
He criticizes Germany's asylum and green energy policies, and calls for a more nationalist agenda, including closer ties with Russia.
Why is the AfD's campaign in Saxony-Anhalt significant?
The AfD is polling strongly, giving Siegmund a real chance to become the first far-right premier in a German state, challenging the political status quo.
How do other parties view cooperation with the AfD?
All major parties have ruled out cooperating with AfD, maintaining a political 'firewall' against the far-right party's inclusion in government.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Defence lawyer looks to shift blame in Malta journalist’s murder trial

Defence lawyer looks to shift blame in Malta journalist’s murder trial

Image for Hard-left presidential candidate's plan to cancel French debt sparks backlash

Hard-left presidential candidate's plan to cancel French debt sparks backlash

Image for Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian defence minister's remarks show Kyiv is consumed by infighting

Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian defence minister's remarks show Kyiv is consumed by infighting

Image for Swiss to vote on whether to tighten neutrality, end peacetime cooperation with NATO

Swiss to vote on whether to tighten neutrality, end peacetime cooperation with NATO

Image for German state leader urges joint action to avert Volkswagen plant closures

German state leader urges joint action to avert Volkswagen plant closures

Image for Israel's Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons

Israel's Netanyahu says Iran tried to kill one of his sons

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UK police officers investigated for misconduct over Israeli soccer fans' ban
UK police officers investigated for misconduct over Israeli soccer fans' ban
Image for Prince Harry and family due back in UK as they return from US, BBC reports
Prince Harry and family due back in UK as they return from US, BBC reports
Image for Kremlin says US spy chief held talks with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit
Kremlin says US spy chief held talks with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit
Image for Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tambov region, governor says
Fire destroys drone-hit Wildberries warehouse in Russia's Tambov region, governor says
Image for Swedish prosecutors hold second man over deadly school attack
Swedish prosecutors hold second man over deadly school attack
Image for How a Ukrainian commander sped through the 'kill zone' to save wounded troops
How a Ukrainian commander sped through the 'kill zone' to save wounded troops
Image for Gaza parents urged to stop children flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas
Gaza parents urged to stop children flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas
Image for Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports
Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports
Image for Tornado wreaks havoc in village in southwestern France
Tornado wreaks havoc in village in southwestern France
Image for Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein
Image for Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says
Man detained over Berlin gun stash suspected of being part of Russian network, Spiegel says
Image for Cricket-England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident
Cricket-England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident
View All Headlines Posts