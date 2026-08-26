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Swedish prosecutors hold second man over deadly school attack - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish prosecutors hold second man over deadly school attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Swedish Prosecutors Apprehend Second Suspect After Fatal Fagersta School Attack

Details of the Fagersta School Attack Investigation

Initial Attack and Investigation

STOCKHOLM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors have apprehended a second person suspected of involvement in last week's attack at a school in which a 17-year-old girl was killed and three people were injured by a man wielding a sword, they said on Wednesday.

On Friday, police arrested an 18-year-old man they said was believed to have carried out the attack at the Brinell high school in the central Swedish town of Fagersta, and launched an extensive investigation.

Second Suspect Apprehended

The second man was held on suspicion of accessory to murder and accessory to attempted murder, and a decision will be made on Thursday on whether to ask a court to formally detain him, the prosecution authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency did not say how the second suspect may have aided the attacker.

Online Communities and Further Investigations

A source on Saturday said police were investigating whether the 18-year-old attacker was involved in online communities promoting school violence.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Conor Humphries)

Key Takeaways

  • A second person has been apprehended as a suspect in being an accessory to murder and attempted murder.
  • The main attacker, an 18‑year‑old student, is under investigation alongside online activity suggesting ties to communities promoting school violence (internazionale.it).
  • Authorities are expected to decide on Thursday whether to formally detain the second suspect (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was attacked at the Fagersta school?
A 17-year-old girl was killed and three people were injured in the attack.
How many suspects have been apprehended in the Fagersta school attack?
Two suspects have been apprehended; the first was believed to be the attacker and the second is accused of being an accessory.
What was the weapon used in the Fagersta school attack?
A sword was used during the attack at Brinell high school.
What are the charges against the second suspect?
The second suspect is held on suspicion of accessory to murder and accessory to attempted murder.
Are there investigations into online connections to the Fagersta attack?
Police are investigating if the attacker was involved in online communities promoting school violence.

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