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Gaza parents urged to stop kids flying kites after Israel warning to Hamas

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Middle East Conflict Israel Gaza security

Gaza Parents Urged to Halt Children’s Kite-Flying After Israeli Warning

Escalating Tensions Over Kite-Flying in Gaza

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

Warning Issued to Gaza Parents

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gaza parents have been warned to stop their children flying kites in the war-ravaged enclave, after Israel threatened a forceful response if the Hamas militant group revives a tactic of launching incendiary kites over the border.

The popular committees, comprising representatives of local non-government organizations and charities that run Gaza displacement camps and shelters, issued the warning in a statement late on Monday. 

The announcement was coordinated with Hamas authorities, a source in the militant group said. 

Statement from Local Committees

"We are working tirelessly on the ground and doing everything possible to stop this practice, not to restrict the childhood of our children, who have already been deprived of the most basic rights to play and live in safety, but to protect their innocent lives," the statement said.

Background: Incendiary Kites as a Protest Tactic

In 2018, Gazans sent incendiary balloons and kites over the border, causing fires across hundreds of acres of open fields and farmlands, in what they said was in protest at the Israeli blockade of the Hamas-controlled enclave.

Recent Incidents and Israeli Response

Kites Scare Israeli Villagers

In the past month, several kites that were not reported to be carrying incendiary materials were spotted drifting from Gaza into Israel, alarming Israelis who live in the nearby villages which came under attack by Hamas in the October 7, 2023 assault that sparked the Gaza war. 

Israeli Government’s Warning

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that unless that stopped immediately, "those responsible" for launching kites, balloons or drones toward Israel would be targets of assassination and that areas from which they are sent will be ordered to evacuate.    

Parental Concerns in Gaza

Umm Mohammed, a mother from Gaza City who spoke with Reuters over a chat app, said she was worried her son could be hurt.  

"Every summer, my kid, Ahmed, 10, and the kids in the street fly those kites to entertain themselves, but I will not allow him to, not anymore," she said.    

Accusations and Diplomatic Complaints

A senior Israeli defence official said that Hamas was trying to provoke Israel by encouraging Gazans to fly kites across the border. 

A Hamas official told Reuters the group has complained to ceasefire mediators that "Israel was making fake pretexts to continue the war on Gaza." 

Israel complained to U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, which oversees the implementation of the 2025 Gaza ceasefire deal, about the kites, according to a second Israeli official.

(Reporting and writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo. Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Gaza ‘popular committees’ coordinated with Hamas have asked parents to prevent children from flying kites to avoid Israeli reprisals.
  • In 2018, incendiary kites from Gaza sparked fires across Israeli fields—prompting Israel’s warning this month of targeted action against future kite or drone launches.
  • This latest development comes amid broader peace efforts overseen by the U.S.-led Board of Peace, established under UN-backed Resolution 2803 to enforce Gaza’s ceasefire and reconstruction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Gaza parents being warned about children flying kites?
Parents are warned because Israel threatened a forceful response if Hamas uses kites to launch attacks across the border.
Has kite-flying from Gaza been a security issue before?
Yes, in 2018 Gazans sent incendiary kites into Israel, causing fires and raising security concerns.
What is Hamas's involvement in the warning about kite-flying?
Hamas coordinated with local committees to warn parents after Israel linked kite-flying to security threats.
What has Israel threatened if kites continue to cross from Gaza?
Israel has threatened to target those responsible and order evacuations from areas where kites, balloons, or drones are launched.
How are Gaza families responding to the kite-flying warnings?
Some parents, concerned for their children's safety, are stopping them from flying kites to avoid potential danger.

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