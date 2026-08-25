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Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Ghislaine Maxwell’s Conviction Upheld After Judge Rejects Latest Appeal

Judge Denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s Appeal Against Conviction and Sentence

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's bid to throw out her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Details of the Judge’s Decision

In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said Maxwell's claims were all meritless, and all or almost all were frivolous.

Maxwell’s Legal Arguments

Maxwell, 64, who represented herself, challenged her December 2021 conviction and sentence in Manhattan federal court, and sought a writ of habeas corpus declaring her punishment unlawful.

Prosecutors’ Response

Prosecutors said her latest claims were baseless or filed too late.

Claims Regarding Epstein Files Transparency Act

Maxwell said many documents disclosed earlier this year through the Epstein Files Transparency Act show that her due process rights were violated because lawyers representing Epstein's accusers served as "De Facto Prosecutors and agents of the government."

Judge’s Assessment of New Evidence

But the judge said this supposedly "new" evidence was largely irrelevant to Maxwell's case.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge Paul Engelmayer denied Maxwell’s bid to vacate her conviction via habeas corpus, deeming her claims frivolous and meritless.
  • Maxwell relied on documents disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, arguing due process violations by accusers’ counsel acting improperly—but the judge found the evidence immaterial to her case.
  • The ruling maintains the integrity of her December 2021 conviction and underscores the limited impact of newly released materials under the Transparency Act.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ghislaine Maxwell convicted for?
Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.
Did Ghislaine Maxwell succeed in overturning her conviction?
No, a US judge rejected her bid to overturn the conviction and her 20-year sentence.
What legal arguments did Maxwell make in her appeal?
Maxwell argued that her due process rights were violated and cited documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
What was the judge’s response to Maxwell's new evidence?
The judge stated that the new evidence was largely irrelevant to Maxwell's case.
Who reported on Maxwell's latest legal challenge?
Jonathan Stempel in New York reported on the case.

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