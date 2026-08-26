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Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian defence minister's remarks show Kyiv is consumed by infighting - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian defence minister's remarks show Kyiv is consumed by infighting

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Politics Ukraine Russia Conflict War

Kremlin Says Remarks by Ousted Ukrainian Defence Minister Reveal Infighting

Kremlin Responds to Statements on Ukrainian Political and Military Situation

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that remarks by ousted Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov about official corruption and alleged shortcomings in military strategy showed that Kyiv was consumed by intensifying political infighting.

Fedorov's Assessment of Ukraine's War Effort

Fedorov told Reuters this week that Ukraine appeared to be slowly losing the war against Russia, warning that Kyiv had a window of several months to make key decisions needed to turn the tide in its favour. He also complained about what he described as engrained corruption and patronage networks.

Kremlin's Reaction to Fedorov's Remarks

Peskov's Accusations of Infighting

Asked to comment on Fedorov's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that they were a sign of growing political infighting and accused European countries which support Ukraine of failing to notice that the ruling elite in Kyiv was destroying itself from within.

Quote from Kremlin Spokesman

"Political, or rather, let us put it this way, quasi-political, infighting is taking place within the depths of the Kyiv regime, and it is intensifying. The Kyiv regime is collapsing from within," Peskov said.

Response from Ukraine’s Presidential Office

Ukraine’s presidential office said in response to Fedorov’s comments that he had been positive about the conduct of the war when he was at the defence ministry and the only thing that had changed was his personal status.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov warned Ukraine is "slowly losing" the war without rapid decisions and reforms, citing corruption and lack of innovation as critical obstacles (internazionale.it).
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov framed Fedorov’s comments as signs of a collapsing Kyiv regime beset by "quasi‑political infighting" (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine’s presidential office responded by saying Fedorov had been positive when he held office; his criticism is a result solely of his dismissal, not a broader institutional collapse (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the ousted Ukrainian defence minister say about the war?
Mykhailo Fedorov said Ukraine appeared to be slowly losing the war against Russia and needed to make key decisions within months.
How did the Kremlin respond to Fedorov’s remarks?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the remarks showed political infighting in Kyiv and accused Ukraine’s elite of destroying itself from within.
What issues did Fedorov raise about Ukraine's government?
Fedorov complained about entrenched corruption and patronage networks within Ukraine's ruling elite.
What was Ukraine's official response to the remarks?
Ukraine’s presidential office said Fedorov had previously been positive about the war and suggested his stance changed after leaving the ministry.
What did the Kremlin allege about European countries supporting Ukraine?
The Kremlin accused European countries of failing to notice the alleged political collapse within the Ukrainian government.

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