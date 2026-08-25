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Houses damaged after tornado hits Aude in southern France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Houses damaged after tornado hits Aude in southern France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Weather France headlines

Tornado Sweeps Through Aude in Southern France, Damaging Over 300 Homes

Severe Weather Event Impacts Southern France

Incident Overview

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A tornado swept through Aude in southern France late on Monday, damaging more than 300 residences and injuring 15 people, said the local administration.

Visual Evidence and Damage Assessment

Social media footage verified by Reuters showed the tornado swirling above the village of Verzeille in Aude, late on Monday. Many of the homes caught up in its path had their windows smashed as a result of the high winds.

Weather Conditions Leading to the Tornado

The tornado arose as this summer's intense heatwave gave way this week to thunderstorms in many areas of southern France.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The tornado—forming under a violent supercell around 5:20 pm local time on August 24, 2026—ripped roofs off homes and downed trees in Pomas and Verzeille; wind gusts reached up to 117 km/h. (euronews.com)
  • Injuries ranged from 26 (local prefecture figure) to up to 41 people, with 15 hospitalized, including a pregnant woman whose home collapsed but was shielded by her sofa. (euronews.com)
  • The tornado triggered widespread power outages (around 2,800 households), forced closure of roads, and disrupted air, rail, and cycle-race events, including cancellation of the Vuelta a España stage. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many homes were damaged by the tornado in Aude?
More than 300 residences were damaged after the tornado swept through Aude in southern France.
Were there any injuries reported from the tornado in Aude?
Yes, 15 people were reported injured due to the tornado.
What caused the tornado in southern France?
The tornado was triggered as a summer heatwave gave way to thunderstorms in the region.
Where specifically did the tornado touch down in Aude?
Social media footage showed the tornado swirling above the village of Verzeille in Aude.

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