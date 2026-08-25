Tornado Sweeps Through Aude in Southern France, Damaging Over 300 Homes
Severe Weather Event Impacts Southern France
Incident Overview
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A tornado swept through Aude in southern France late on Monday, damaging more than 300 residences and injuring 15 people, said the local administration.
Visual Evidence and Damage Assessment
Social media footage verified by Reuters showed the tornado swirling above the village of Verzeille in Aude, late on Monday. Many of the homes caught up in its path had their windows smashed as a result of the high winds.
Weather Conditions Leading to the Tornado
The tornado arose as this summer's intense heatwave gave way this week to thunderstorms in many areas of southern France.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)