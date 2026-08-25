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Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
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Headlines

Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Conflict Ports Europe

Russia Reports Striking Five Vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea Ports and Infrastructure

Russian Defence Ministry Claims on Black Sea Attacks

Details of the Strikes

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had struck three cargo vessels carrying supplies for the Ukrainian military and a tanker at the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi.

Additional Targets Hit

The ministry also said it had hit another cargo vessel in the nearby port of Odesa, as well as port infrastructure in Pivdennyi and Odesa and fuel storage facilities at the port of Chornomorsk.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • These Russian strikes come amid an intensified campaign targeting Ukraine’s Black Sea maritime logistics, with multiple ports—Odesa, Pivdennyi, Chornomorsk—sustained repeated attacks in July and August 2026 (osw.waw.pl).
  • The ongoing disruption is exerting significant pressure on Ukraine’s export-dependent economy and global grain markets; shipping routes remain perilous and many carriers have suspended operations amid rising insurance and security concerns (newsukraine.rbc.ua).
  • Both sides have increasingly weaponized shipping lanes and ports as economic and logistical targets, turning the Black Sea into a strategic front where maritime trade, energy movement and food security converge with military operations (daycom.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which ports did Russia claim to strike in Ukraine?
Russia claimed to strike the Black Sea ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa, and Chornomorsk.
What types of vessels did Russia say it targeted?
The Russian Defence Ministry said it struck three cargo vessels and a tanker at Pivdennyi, and another cargo vessel at Odesa.
Was there independent verification of these claims?
Reuters reported it could not independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's claims.
Did the strikes target port infrastructure and fuel facilities?
Yes, Russia said it targeted port infrastructure in Pivdennyi and Odesa, and fuel storage at Chornomorsk.

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