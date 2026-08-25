Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports

Russia Reports Striking Five Vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea Ports and Infrastructure

Russian Defence Ministry Claims on Black Sea Attacks

Details of the Strikes

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had struck three cargo vessels carrying supplies for the Ukrainian military and a tanker at the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi.

Additional Targets Hit

The ministry also said it had hit another cargo vessel in the nearby port of Odesa, as well as port infrastructure in Pivdennyi and Odesa and fuel storage facilities at the port of Chornomorsk.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's claims.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gareth Jones)