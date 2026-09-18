Qantas Ground Workers to Strike Over Pay and Conditions Across Australia

Industrial Action by Qantas Ground Workers

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Qantas ground workers who handle freight and its QantasLink regional flights will strike over pay and working conditions next week, the Transport Workers Union said on Friday.

Details of the Planned Strike

Workers will strike for a 24-hour period on Wednesday in Victoria state and Thursday in the rest of the country, the union said in a statement.

Union Perspective

"Workers do not take this action lightly. Any disruption to freight, including Australia Post shipments, sits solely at the feet of Qantas management and its brutal disregard for customers and the workforce," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

Qantas Response

A spokesperson for Qantas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background to the Dispute

Outsourcing of Jobs

Qantas outsourced the jobs of more than 1,800 ground workers in Australia who handled its broader network during the COVID-19 pandemic, in action later deemed illegal. A court last year ordered the airline to pay a record fine of A$90 million ($64.03 million) over the matter.

Financial Context

($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)