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Qantas ground workers to strike over pay and conditions next week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Qantas ground workers to strike over pay and conditions next week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Labor Disputes Qantas Australia

Qantas Ground Workers to Strike Over Pay and Conditions Across Australia

Industrial Action by Qantas Ground Workers

SYDNEY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Qantas ground workers who handle freight and its QantasLink regional flights will strike over pay and working conditions next week, the Transport Workers Union said on Friday.

Details of the Planned Strike

Workers will strike for a 24-hour period on Wednesday in Victoria state and Thursday in the rest of the country, the union said in a statement.

Union Perspective

"Workers do not take this action lightly. Any disruption to freight, including Australia Post shipments, sits solely at the feet of Qantas management and its brutal disregard for customers and the workforce," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

Qantas Response

A spokesperson for Qantas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background to the Dispute

Outsourcing of Jobs

Qantas outsourced the jobs of more than 1,800 ground workers in Australia who handled its broader network during the COVID-19 pandemic, in action later deemed illegal. A court last year ordered the airline to pay a record fine of A$90 million ($64.03 million) over the matter.

Financial Context

($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • About 97% of Qantas Ground Services (QGS) employees voted to authorize industrial action, citing rock‑bottom pay, safety concerns and fragmented workgroups (twu.com.au).
  • Strikes will affect freight operations, including Australia Post shipments, with TWU emphasizing Qantas management’s responsibility for any disruption (twu.com.au).
  • This comes amid legal fallout from Qantas’s illegal 2020 outsourcing of over 1,800 ground staff—with a record A$90 million fine imposed and a further A$120 million compensation fund established (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Qantas ground workers going on strike?
Qantas ground workers are striking over pay and working conditions, as stated by the Transport Workers Union.
When will the Qantas ground workers strike take place?
The strike will occur for 24 hours on Wednesday in Victoria and on Thursday in the rest of Australia next week.
Which flights and services could be disrupted by the strike?
Freight handling and QantasLink regional flights, as well as Australia Post shipments, could face disruptions.
How did Qantas previously handle ground crew jobs?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Qantas outsourced more than 1,800 ground worker jobs, a move later deemed illegal by a court.
What penalties has Qantas faced over past outsourcing decisions?
A court ordered Qantas to pay a record fine of A$90 million for the illegal outsourcing of ground worker jobs.

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