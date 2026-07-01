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AB Foods says US cooking oil sales hit by ICE pressure on Hispanic customers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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AB Foods US Cooking Oil Sales Decline Due to ICE Pressure on Hispanic Customers

Market Overview and Key Factors Impacting Sales

By James Davey

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said the U.S. cooking oils market has declined and trading conditions are unlikely to improve going into its next financial year, with its CEO blaming pressure on its core Hispanic customer base.

Volume Declines in the U.S. Cooking Oils Market

George Weston said the U.S. cooking oils market, where AB Foods sells its Mazola brand, was posting mid-single-digit volume declines this year.

Impact of ICE Pressure on Hispanic Consumers

"Our heavy use consumer is that Hispanic population who are under financial pressure, who are under pressure from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and are feeling a bit miserable," Weston said on an analysts call after the group's third-quarter trading update.

Anti-Immigration Raids and Consumer Behavior Changes

Anti-immigration raids championed by U.S. President Donald Trump have affected Hispanic communities, prompting some consumers to switch to online shopping.

Weston said Hispanic customers were also re-using cooking oil more frequently.

"Typically that population will be using oils three times before they throw it out, we think it's gone to four in many cases," he said.

"We don't think that that's going to change into 2027."

Other Factors Affecting Sales: Appetite-Suppressing Drugs

Weston also said Stratas Foods, AB Foods' U.S. joint venture supplying oils to the foodservice sector, was being affected by the rapid uptake of appetite-suppressing drugs.

"We are undoubtedly seeing the consequences of GLP-1s on foodservice demand, particularly for fried food," he said.

Overall Grocery Sales Performance

AB Foods' overall grocery sales rose 1% in its third quarter, with lower U.S. oils sales offset by growth in brands such as Twinings.

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • AB Foods’ U.S. Mazola cooking oil volumes are down mid-single digits, weighed by financial and ICE pressures on Hispanic customers.
  • Hispanic consumers are re‑using cooking oil more (up from three times to perhaps four), indicating cost‑saving behaviors unlikely to reverse into 2027.
  • GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs are dampening demand in the foodservice sector—especially for fried foods—as broader industry trends show appetite suppression, lower grocery spending and reformulation toward nutrient‑dense, protein‑rich products.
  • Food industry analysts warn GLP‑1 adoption—estimated at over 14% of U.S. adults—poses structural headwinds for packaged foods; companies are responding with smaller, nutrient‑dense products to appeal to changing consumer behavior.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AB Foods' US cooking oil sales declining?
AB Foods' CEO attributes declining US cooking oil sales to financial and social pressure on Hispanic consumers, mainly due to ICE actions and economic challenges.
How are Hispanic customers changing their cooking oil habits?
Hispanic customers are re-using cooking oil more frequently, now often using oil four times instead of three before discarding it.
What impact have ICE raids had on consumers?
ICE raids have put pressure on Hispanic communities, leading to shifts toward online shopping and increased financial insecurity among core customers.
Is there any other factor affecting AB Foods' US oil business?
Yes, the uptake of appetite-suppressing drugs (GLP-1s) has reduced demand for fried foods in the foodservice sector, impacting oil sales.
Are AB Foods' overall grocery sales affected?
Despite lower US oils sales, AB Foods' overall grocery sales rose 1% in the third quarter thanks to growth in other brands like Twinings.

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