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Nicaragua's crackdown on opponents amounts to crimes against humanity, UN experts say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nicaragua's crackdown on opponents amounts to crimes against humanity, UN experts say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UN Experts: Nicaragua's Crackdown on Critics Constitutes Crimes Against Humanity

UN Report Details Systematic Human Rights Violations in Nicaragua

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Findings of the UN Experts

GENEVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nicaragua's state institutions have together carried out enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detention of political opponents, conduct that amounts to crimes against humanity, according to a report published on Tuesday by UN experts.

The three UN experts asked to investigate human rights in Nicaragua said they had documented imprisonment, torture and persecution on political grounds as part of a widespread and systematic attack against civilians.

The permanent diplomatic mission of Nicaragua in Geneva did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

State Coordination and Government Involvement

State institutions, including the police, prosecutors and the intelligence services, coordinated under a chain of command extending to senior levels of government in a systematic campaign to identify, monitor, and imprison critics, the report found.

Leadership and Political Context

Daniel Ortega, the co-president of Nicaragua, is the longest-serving leader in the Americas, with nearly two decades in power. His wife and former vice president, Rosario Murillo, is co-president.

In July, Ortega said the country would no longer hold elections to prevent the opposition from "seizing the government" again. The report said this underscored its findings on the systematic dismantling of rights and freedoms. 

In September, Nicaragua's Congress passed a constitutional reform that would ban opposition parties from participating in elections, a move that has drawn criticism from ‌the US and other countries in the region.

Crackdown on Dissent

The report said Nicaragua's use of arbitrary detention and unfair trials was part of an effort to silence opponents following a wave of protests in April 2018 against the government of Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla. A violent crackdown on protesters left more than 300 dead and triggered a mass exodus of Nicaraguans.

Escalation of Repression Since 2023

Since 2023, authorities have shifted toward the use of long-term enforced disappearances and nationwide police raids aimed at eliminating remaining pockets of dissent and consolidating absolute control, while expanding their targets to include church members, Indigenous leaders and former state and military officials, the report stated. It said female detainees were further subjected to gender-based abuse and humiliation, including threats of sexual violence.

Deaths in State Custody and Enforced Disappearances

It also identified eight cases of people who died in state custody. 

The UN experts verified 161 cases of enforced disappearance since April 2018, ranging from a few days to several years. They urged Nicaragua's government to end the practice and to release information on the whereabouts of missing persons.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • UN experts documented 161 enforced disappearances since April 2018, alongside torture, arbitrary detention and eight deaths in custody, characterizing the regime’s actions as crimes against humanity. (apnews.com)
  • President Daniel Ortega openly declared in July 2026 that “there will be no more elections,” eliminating electoral competition and further entrenching authoritarian rule. (investing.com)
  • In early September 2026, the Nicaraguan Congress approved a constitutional reform banning opposition parties from elections and extending the presidential term—prompting strong condemnation and calls from the U.S. for international isolation. (afp.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main targets of Nicaragua's government crackdown?
Targets include political opponents, critics, church members, Indigenous leaders, and former officials.
How many enforced disappearances has the UN verified in Nicaragua since 2018?
The UN experts verified 161 cases of enforced disappearance since April 2018.
What abuses have female detainees faced in Nicaragua according to the report?
Female detainees have faced gender-based abuse, humiliation, and threats of sexual violence.

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