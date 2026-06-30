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New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Politics Finance French Territories Elections Asia-Pacific

New Caledonia Loyalist Bloc Leads But Lacks Majority After Elections

Election Results and Political Implications in New Caledonia

Overview of the Election Outcome

WELLINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - New Caledonia's non-independence coalition emerged as the largest bloc in the legislature after the French Pacific territory's provincial elections, but fell short of an outright majority, leaving a small centrist Pacific party in the role of kingmaker, final results showed. 

Background and Context

Provincial Vote and Recent Unrest

The elections, held on June 28 after repeated delays, were the first provincial vote since 2019 and followed deadly unrest in 2024 over proposed changes to the local electoral roll, exposing the deep strains in France's relationship with New Caledonia and its Indigenous Kanak population. 

Demographics and Political Divide

The French Pacific territory, about 1,500 km (930 miles) east of Australia, has around 270,000 inhabitants, including roughly 41% Melanesian Kanaks and 24% of European origin, mostly French, and has long been split between pro-independence and pro-France camps. 

Detailed Election Results

Loyalist and Pro-Independence Blocs

Final results published by the High Commission showed Sonia Backes' loyalist alliance, Les Loyalistes-Le Rassemblement, will hold 24 seats of the 54 seats in the Congress, while the pro-indepence block of UC-FLNKS, UNI-Palika and Dynamique Autochtone won 26 seats.

Role of the Centrist Party

L'Eveil oceanien as Kingmaker

The balance sits with centrist party L'Eveil oceanien, with four seats. L'Eveil oceanien is expected to be pivotal in deciding whether the next executive leans loyalist or can be shaped by a broader deal. 

Government Formation Process

Under New Caledonia's system, Congress next elects the government by proportional representation. The government members then meet and choose a president and vice president from among themselves. 

Future Implications

Negotiations with France and Referendum History

The outcome is particularly important as this government is expected to be key in shaping future talks with France on the territory's status. Three referendums, including the most recent in 2021, returned majorities for remaining part of France, but the 2021 vote was boycotted by pro-independence parties, who had asked for a delay during a COVID outbreak and a Kanak mourning period.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Les Loyalistes–Le Rassemblement, led by Sonia Backès, secured 24 of the 54 seats in the New Caledonia Congress, becoming the largest bloc but without a majority (aljazeera.com).
  • Pro‑independence alliance (UC‑FLNKS, UNI‑Palika, Dynamique Autochtone) collectively holds 26 seats, giving them a narrow edge if united citeturn0user context.
  • Centrist party L’Eveil océanien, with four seats, holds the balance of power and is expected to determine whether the next government leans loyalist or independence‑influenced (ladepeche.nc).
  • The June 2026 vote, delayed since 2019, follows deadly 2024 unrest over electoral‑roll reform and reflects deep polarization between pro‑France and Indigenous Kanak communities (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did any bloc win a majority in the New Caledonia legislature?
No, the loyalist bloc secured 24 seats and the pro-independence bloc won 26 seats, with neither achieving a majority in the 54-seat Congress.
What is the significance of the L'Eveil oceanien party in the current legislature?
L'Eveil oceanien, holding 4 seats, is the kingmaker that could determine whether the next executive leans loyalist or is shaped by a broader deal.
What caused unrest in New Caledonia earlier in 2024?
Deadly protests broke out over proposed changes to the local electoral roll, highlighting tensions between France and the Indigenous Kanak population.

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