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Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics International Relations

Putin Says Russia, North Korea Boost Regional Security Cooperation: KCNA

Strengthening Russia-North Korea Relations and Regional Security

Putin's Message to Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Moscow and Pyongyang were actively cooperating across all areas and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday.

Anniversary of Korea's Liberation

In a message to Kim marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Putin said he was confident Russia and North Korea would continue "constructive joint work" on urgent bilateral and international issues, KCNA reported.

Kim Jong Un's Tribute to Soviet Soldiers

Visit to Pyongyang's Liberation Tower

Kim, meanwhile, visited Pyongyang's Liberation Tower on Friday to pay tribute to Soviet soldiers who fought against Japan in World War Two, KCNA said. A wreath was laid bearing the words: "We do not forget the feats of the Soviet army martyrs."

Legacy of Blood Ties and Combat Friendship

Kim said the legacy of blood ties and combat friendship between the two countries had become a cornerstone of their expanding relations, KCNA reported.

Other Messages and International Concerns

Medvedev's Greetings

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also sent Kim greetings, KCNA said.

International Concerns Over Deepening Ties

The messages and Kim's visit underscore deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which have drawn international concern over North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin affirmed active cooperation “across all areas” with North Korea, emphasizing regional security and stability—highlighting mutual strategic alignment (straitstimes.com).
  • Kim Jong Un’s tribute at Pyongyang’s Liberation Tower underscored the historic Soviet–Korean wartime legacy as a foundation of their expanding ties (straitstimes.com).
  • International concern persists over North Korea’s extensive military aid to Russia—ranging from ammunition to troop deployments—which has become critical to Russia’s war capabilities (graphics.thomsonreuters.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Putin tell Kim Jong Un regarding Russia-North Korea relations?
President Putin said Russia and North Korea are actively cooperating in all areas and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability.
Why did Kim Jong Un visit Pyongyang's Liberation Tower?
Kim Jong Un visited to pay tribute to Soviet soldiers who fought against Japan in World War Two.
What is the significance of the messages exchanged between Russia and North Korea?
The messages underscore the deepening ties and cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang amid international concerns.
What historic event does Putin's message to Kim Jong Un mark?
Putin's message marks the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

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