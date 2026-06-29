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Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy mocks Russian military drive, says Moscow rejects all peace proposals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics War

Zelenskiy Ridicules Russian Military Deadlines and Says Moscow Rejects Peace Bids

Ukrainian President Responds to Russian Military Actions and Peace Proposals

Zelenskiy Mocks Russian Deadlines in Donbas

June 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mocked Russia's military drive on Monday, saying the Kremlin over the course of more than four years had set and put off 15 deadlines to capture the eastern Donbas region.

Putin Rejects Ukrainian Peace Initiatives

Zelenskiy's comments amounted to a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rejection a day earlier of what the Kremlin leader said was a Ukrainian proposal to abandon long-range strikes and scale down the fighting.

Impact on Russian Society

He said Putin's comments showed he was out of touch with the feelings of Russians who faced queues at petrol stations, linked to a Ukrainian campaign of strikes on oil industry targets.

"Even an oil-producing state, a 'gas station' as Russia has often been called, is now facing fuel shortages," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"This is a direct consequence of the war. One of many consequences. It is also one example of how Ukraine responds — with precision, not through terrorism."

Repeated Russian Deadlines and Obsession with Donbas

Zelenskiy explained at considerable length what he said had been 15 deadlines set — and later put back — by the Kremlin over the course of four years to capture four regions in eastern Ukraine — Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbas, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

"Russia's political leadership remains obsessed with Donbas," he said. "If Russia does not end the war, it will have to postpone that deadline once again."

Military Developments Since the Invasion

Initial Russian Advance and Shift to Donbas

In the weeks following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces initially tried to advance on the capital Kyiv, but when they failed to complete that advance they withdrew and focused efforts on capturing Donbas.

Current Territorial Control

Russia has captured all of the Luhansk region and large chunks of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Stalled Russian Advance and Ukrainian Countermeasures

Although Moscow's forces are slowly moving westward through Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials say the advance has slowed considerably while Ukraine steps up its campaign of medium and long-range drone strikes.

Putin's Statements and Ukrainian Response

Putin's Televised Interview

In a televised interview on Sunday, Putin said Russian forces would press ahead with their battlefield aim of fully capturing the four Ukrainian regions.

He acknowledged that Russians were subject to fuel shortages but rejected what he said was a new Ukrainian proposal to rein in hostilities as a ploy to relieve pressure on Kyiv's military.

Zelenskiy's Position on Peace Proposals

Zelenskiy, who this month wrote an open letter to Putin calling for a one-on-one meeting, made no comment on what the Russian president portrayed as a new proposal.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had already put forward proposals to move towards an end of the war "and Russia rejects them every time".

Message to Russian Citizens

He said Russians who had yet to be subject to mobilisation "and are currently arguing in fuel queues should think carefully about what awaits them".

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy highlighted that over more than four years, Russia has set and postponed 15 deadlines to capture Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, underscoring Kremlin’s overpromising and underdelivering in Donbas campaign. (whtc.com)
  • Putin firmly rejected Ukraine’s reported proposal to mutually halt long-range strikes, insisting on pressing forward with military objectives and dismissing the proposal as a tactic to relieve pressure on Kyiv’s forces. (aljazeera.com)
  • Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Russian oil infrastructure have disrupted fuel supplies, causing shortages and long queues across multiple Russian regions—an outcome Zelenskiy framed as precision responses, not terrorism. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Zelenskiy say about Russia's military deadlines in Donbas?
Zelenskiy claimed Russia had set and postponed 15 deadlines over four years to capture the Donbas, but failed to achieve them.
How did Putin respond to Ukraine's proposals for peace?
Putin rejected what he described as a Ukrainian proposal to scale down fighting, calling it a ploy to ease pressure on Kyiv's military.
Why are Russians facing fuel shortages according to Zelenskiy?
Zelenskiy attributed the fuel shortages in Russia to Ukraine's targeted strikes on the Russian oil industry.
Which regions has Russia targeted in eastern Ukraine?
Russia has focused on capturing Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.
How has Ukraine responded to Russia on the battlefield?
Ukraine has increased its medium and long-range drone strikes, slowing Russian advances in Donetsk.

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