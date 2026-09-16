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Netanyahu steps up threats against directors of Gaza documentary 'NAZA' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netanyahu steps up threats against directors of Gaza documentary 'NAZA'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Politics Israel Documentary Gaza Law

Netanyahu Steps Up Legal Threats Against Israeli 'NAZA' Gaza Documentary Directors

Netanyahu's Response to the 'NAZA' Documentary and Its Impact

Overview of the 'NAZA' Documentary

JERUSALEM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to pass a law to revoke the citizenship of anyone who defames Israel's soldiers, his latest threat against the Israeli directors of "NAZA", a documentary about soldiers' killing of Gaza civilians.

Directed by Israeli journalists ‌Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, NAZA alleges that mass civilian deaths were routinely built into Israeli targeting decisions in Gaza, something Netanyahu and the military reject.

The film, which won a major prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, takes its title from an Israeli military ​term for expected "collateral casualties" and is built around anonymous interviews with intelligence officers and ​soldiers.

Political and Legal Backlash in Israel

It has drawn a backlash in Israel, with the military examining potential legal action against those involved in it. But it has also played into the charged political atmosphere ahead of Israel's October 27 election, which public opinion polls show Netanyahu's right-wing coalition could lose.

Netanyahu's Criticism of Political Rivals

On Tuesday, Netanyahu accused some of his election rivals of failing to take a tough stand against the documentary, saying this made them unfit for office. And on Wednesday, he pledged to advance two bills that he said aimed at addressing the "immense damage" done to Israeli soldiers.

Details of Proposed Legislation

"The first, to revoke the citizenship of anyone who defames (Israeli) soldiers, and the second to hit them in their pockets and increase the statutory damages for defamation they can be sued for by 20 times," Netanyahu said in a social media video.

"We will hit them both in their pockets and in their citizenship, as their place is not with us."

Incidents Cited by Netanyahu

Netanyahu cited three incidents in proposing the bills: "the recent film NAZA which portrayed (Israeli) officers and soldiers as war criminals"; 2025 remarks by left-wing ex-general turned politician Yair Golan that "a sane country does not kill children as a hobby"; and a military legal officer's 2024 leak of a video showing soldiers abusing a Gaza detainee.

Reactions and Legal Context

Reuters could not immediately reach the NAZA filmmakers for comment.

In 2022, Israel's Supreme Court upheld a law that permits stripping citizenship from Israelis who carry out actions that constitute a breach of trust against the state. Any new legislation would likely face similar court challenges.

Filmmakers' Perspective and Broader Context

The NAZA filmmakers say they believe it is important that Israelis watch the documentary and grapple with the narrative it presents.

Gaza health authorities ​say more ⁠than 73,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's military campaign that has left much of Gaza in ruins.

The war was triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel which ⁠killed 1,200 ​people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli tallies.

(Reporting by Lina Obeid and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • The documentary NAZA, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, won a Special Jury Prize at Venice for exposing alleged AI‑aided mass killings in Gaza, prompting severe backlash in Israel (monorepo-sample1.nyt.net).
  • Netanyahu proposes legislation to strip citizenship and raise statutory defamation damages 20‑fold for those accused of defaming soldiers, citing NAZA, remarks by ex‑general Yair Golan, and a 2024 leaked abuse video as motivations (cadenaser.com).
  • The proposed bills would likely face legal challenges, as Israel’s Supreme Court upheld a citizenship‑stripping law in 2022 for state trust violations—similar grounds could be tested again (law.acri.org.il).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new laws did Netanyahu propose against the 'NAZA' documentary directors?
Netanyahu proposed laws to revoke citizenship from those who defame Israeli soldiers and to increase defamation damages by 20 times.
What is the 'NAZA' documentary about?
'NAZA' alleges that Israeli targeting in Gaza included mass civilian deaths, based on interviews with intelligence officers and soldiers.
How has the Israeli government responded to the documentary?
The government, including the military, has rejected the film's claims and is considering legal action against those involved.
What recognition has the 'NAZA' documentary received?
NAZA won a major prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

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