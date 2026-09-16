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King Charles responds to criticism from Princess Diana's brother - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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King Charles responds to criticism from Princess Diana's brother

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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King Charles Addresses Criticism from Princess Diana's Brother in New Memoir

King Charles Responds to Allegations in Upcoming Memoir

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles took the unusual step on Wednesday of responding to criticism by the brother of his late first wife Diana, saying via a spokesperson that grief could impact reason, judgment and memory.

The assertions, made in a soon-to-be published book, relate to the now-monarch's conduct in the days after Diana's death in 1997.

The Tragic Death of Princess Diana

Diana was killed at the age of 36 when the car carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris as it sped away from chasing paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

Allegations from Charles Spencer

Her brother, Charles Spencer, alleges in a soon-to-be-published memoir that the then-Prince Charles told him "rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough", according to a report in the Daily Mail, which begins serialising the book on Thursday.

Funeral Dispute Over Princes William and Harry

The reported comments were made in an argument over whether Diana and Charles' children, princes William and Harry, should walk behind her coffin during her funeral — something Spencer objected to, the report said.

The Legacy of Diana and Charles' Relationship

Diana became the most photographed woman in the world after marrying Charles in a glittering ceremony in 1981. However, the marriage turned sour and the couple eventually divorced in 1996.

Buckingham Palace's Official Response

Asked about the report, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

Charles Spencer's Motivation for the Memoir

Prior to the book's release, Spencer said: "The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective ... I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by William James, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Charles Spencer’s memoir, excerpted in the Daily Mail, alleges that then‑Prince Charles told him, “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough,” during a heated exchange over whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind Diana’s coffin ⁠— a claim the King’s office addressed via a spokesperson. (nz.news.yahoo.com)
  • Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the book as a matter of principle, but the King’s spokesperson noted that “the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.” (nz.news.yahoo.com)
  • Spencer’s memoir, 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,' aims to present Diana’s story from her brother’s perspective and is set for publication next week, with the Daily Mail serializing extracts starting Thursday. (infobae-infobae-prod.web.arc-cdn.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What criticism did King Charles respond to?
King Charles responded to allegations by Charles Spencer about his conduct after Princess Diana's death.
Who made the assertions against King Charles?
The assertions were made by Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, in a memoir.
What did the Buckingham Palace spokesperson say?
The spokesperson said grief can affect reason, judgment, and memory, explaining the pain of fraternal loss.
What event is central to the dispute?
The disagreement concerns whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind Diana's coffin.
When is the book by Charles Spencer being published?
The memoir's details are being serialised in the Daily Mail starting Thursday.

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