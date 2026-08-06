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Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines International Relations Migration Morocco Spain

Morocco and Spain Discuss Cooperation on Repatriation of Unaccompanied Minors From Ceuta

Morocco's Commitment and Ongoing Migration Situation

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Morocco's Willingness to Cooperate

RABAT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Morocco is ready to cooperate with Spain and other European partners on the return of unaccompanied minors who were among tens of thousands of migrants who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta,  state news agency MAP reported on Thursday.

Official Statements and Diplomatic Sources

"Morocco has committed, in line with high royal instructions issued to the interior and foreign affairs ministries, to work towards identifying unaccompanied minors with a view to their return to their homeland," MAP, which reflects official positions, said citing a diplomatic source. 

Migration Figures and Current Situation in Ceuta

Number of Migrants Crossing into Ceuta

Spanish authorities say 72,000 migrants crossed during the influx last week, while Moroccan authorities said about 40,000 people were involved.

Unaccompanied Minors Remaining in Ceuta

At least 1,100 unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta, some of whom arrived during last week's large-scale crossing while others were already in the enclave, according to local authorities.

Return of Migrants to Morocco

The vast majority of the migrants who entered Ceuta  have since returned to Morocco.

Legal Procedures for Minors

Unlike adults, minors cannot be immediately returned under existing procedures.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Chris Reese and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Morocco has officially agreed to help locate unaccompanied minors from the recent Ceuta migrant surge for their return, per state media MAP. (lemonde.fr)
  • Spanish authorities report around 1,100 minors remain in Ceuta, though AP estimates suggest the figure may be notably higher, perhaps up to several thousand. (apnews.com)
  • A July 8 Spanish Supreme Court ruling bars the immediate return of migrants arriving by sea without barriers, complicating returns of minors. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Morocco announced regarding unaccompanied minors in Ceuta?
Morocco has stated its readiness to cooperate with Spain and European partners on identifying and returning unaccompanied minors to Morocco.
How many unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta?
At least 1,100 unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta, according to local authorities.
Why can't unaccompanied minors be immediately returned to Morocco?
Unlike adults, minors cannot be immediately returned under existing procedures and require identification and cooperation between the countries.
How many migrants crossed into Ceuta during the recent influx?
Spanish authorities reported 72,000 migrants crossed, while Moroccan authorities estimated about 40,000 people were involved.
What instructions did the Moroccan government issue regarding the situation?
High royal instructions were given to the interior and foreign affairs ministries to identify unaccompanied minors for potential return.

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