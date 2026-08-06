Morocco and Spain Discuss Cooperation on Repatriation of Unaccompanied Minors From Ceuta

Morocco's Commitment and Ongoing Migration Situation

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Morocco's Willingness to Cooperate

RABAT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Morocco is ready to cooperate with Spain and other European partners on the return of unaccompanied minors who were among tens of thousands of migrants who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, state news agency MAP reported on Thursday.

Official Statements and Diplomatic Sources

"Morocco has committed, in line with high royal instructions issued to the interior and foreign affairs ministries, to work towards identifying unaccompanied minors with a view to their return to their homeland," MAP, which reflects official positions, said citing a diplomatic source.

Migration Figures and Current Situation in Ceuta

Number of Migrants Crossing into Ceuta

Spanish authorities say 72,000 migrants crossed during the influx last week, while Moroccan authorities said about 40,000 people were involved.

Unaccompanied Minors Remaining in Ceuta

At least 1,100 unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta, some of whom arrived during last week's large-scale crossing while others were already in the enclave, according to local authorities.

Return of Migrants to Morocco

The vast majority of the migrants who entered Ceuta have since returned to Morocco.

Legal Procedures for Minors

Unlike adults, minors cannot be immediately returned under existing procedures.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Chris Reese and Sanjeev Miglani)