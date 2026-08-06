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Zelenskiy says Ukraine to help farmers hit by Russian attacks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says Ukraine to help farmers hit by Russian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Zelenskiy says Ukraine to help farmers hit by Russian attacks

Ukraine's Response to Russian Attacks on Agriculture

Government Assistance Measures for Farmers

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine will provide assistance to farmers hit by Russian attacks on shipping and port facilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the measures had been elaborated at a government meeting and would focus on farmers "who are now in a difficult situation because of Russian strikes on our ports and the maritime corridor".

Details of Support Initiatives

He said the measures, including subsidised credits and other assistance with financing, would "begin to be implemented in the coming days".

Impact of Black Sea Attacks on Grain Exports

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have struck each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.

Recent Incidents in the Black Sea

The governor of Ukraine's Odesa Region, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday that a Russian attack had damaged a foreign-flagged ship loaded with wheat in Ukraine's Black Sea area, killing one crew member and causing a fire. Ukraine's seaports authority identified the ship as sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau.

Ukraine had established a Black Sea corridor for safe passage of shipping that moves along the coast towards Romania, but ships have recently come under attack in the area.

Global Food Security Concerns

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russian attacks in 2022, in the months after the invasion of Ukraine, had caused steep increases in the global food price index, "leading to acute food insecurity for millions of families".

"Russia is trying to achieve the same result now by attacking civilian vessels in Ukrainian ports and along Ukraine’s sea corridor," Sybiha wrote on X. "The consequences for the world could be just as severe as they were in 2022."

Alternative Export Routes and Future Outlook

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi told Reuters this week that alternative grain export routes would reach required capacity at the end of August at the earliest. They would cover only half of volumes handled by Black Sea ports disrupted by Russian ‌attacks, he said.

Russian Perspective and Warnings

For its part, Russia's main grain lobby group warned last month that drone strikes on Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger in Africa and the Middle East.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine will offer subsidised loans and financing to farmers hit by Russian attacks on maritime infrastructure.
  • Black Sea port disruptions have knocked out roughly a third of grain export capacity.
  • Alternative export routes via rail, road and the Danube are expected to reach required capacity only by end‑August—and will handle just half the disrupted volumes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What assistance will Ukraine provide to farmers affected by Russian attacks?
Ukraine will offer subsidised credits and financial assistance to farmers hit by Russian attacks on ports and shipping.
Why are Ukrainian farmers struggling recently?
Farmers are struggling due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports and the maritime export corridor, impacting their ability to export grain.
Which regions in Ukraine are most affected by Russian attacks on shipping?
Odesa Region has been notably affected, with attacks on ships in Ukraine's Black Sea area resulting in casualties and damage.
What alternative export options are available for Ukrainian grain?
Alternative export routes are being developed but will only reach half the volumes handled by Black Sea ports by the end of August at the earliest.
How have Russian attacks impacted global grain markets?
Russian attacks and Ukrainian counter-strikes threaten to disrupt Black Sea grain exports, potentially increasing global prices and causing food shortages.

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