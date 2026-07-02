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Morning Bid: Shares pull back as markets await likely payrolls beat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Shares pull back as markets await likely payrolls beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Global Markets Retreat While Investors Focus on Key Payrolls Beat

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

Global Shares and AI Sector Developments

Global shares are pulling back after a bumper quarter. Quarter-end rebalancing was partly to blame but there are also bubbling concerns about how long the AI party will go on. News that Meta plans to sell excess AI compute does make one wonder if it still has the need to buy all those hot chips.

Asian Markets Performance

Asia took an early kicking. South Korea was initially hammered nearly 7% on heavy selling in chipmakers including SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, though the rout has abated somewhat. The KOSPI was last off 3% and Japan's Nikkei was down 1.2%. European bourses are bracing for a flat open, with pan-region stock futures up 0.1%.

Nasdaq futures rose 0.3% and S&P 500 futures were 0.2% higher.

Focus on U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Hereafter, the focus will be on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, arriving a day early due to the Independence Day holiday on July 4.

Payrolls Expectations and Implications

Economists expect a median rise of 110,000 jobs in June, but forecasts range widely from 25,000 to 200,000. The football World Cup has probably created thousands of temporary jobs, adding to the high chance of an upside surprise. The jobless rate is forecast to stay steady at 4.3%.

Impact on Treasury Yields and Fed Policy

Treasury yields have been climbing in anticipation of some strong numbers, with two-year yields up 9 basis points on the week so far, regardless of what Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said about inflation risk coming down.

A jobs beat will likely add to market pricing for policy tightening from the Fed this year, with a move in September about 80% priced in, while a weak result would ease pressure for any interest rate hikes this year.

Central Banks and Currency Markets

Global central banks are finding solace in oil prices which hit another four-month low on Thursday. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said inflation and growth risks were more broadly balanced now, as markets pare back the possibility of an ECB rate hike.

Euro Zone Economic Data

The euro zone unemployment rate for May is also due later in the day, where the forecast is for a steady 6.3%. Inflation eased more than expected to 2.8% in June.

Yen Performance and Intervention Strategy

The yen hovered near a 40-year low at 162.52 a dollar, with the U.S. jobs data likely to be pivotal in determining its near-term fate. Japan has stepped up intervention rhetoric but has not been seen in the market yet.

Rather, sources said officials are abandoning their habit of telegraphing intervention, instead planning a more calculated campaign to squeeze short positions and raise the cost of betting against the yen.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

• US payrolls report for June

• Euro zone unemployment rate for May

• Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks in Spain

(By Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Meta is reportedly developing a cloud‑compute business to monetize excess AI computing capacity from its data centers, signaling rising concern over AI infrastructure demand sustainability (techcrunch.com).
  • South Korea's KOSPI plunged at least 4–6% at open — triggering trading halts — as sharp losses in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix weighed heavily amid semiconductor sell‑off fears (koreajoongangdaily.com).
  • U.S. nonfarm payrolls for June are due July 2 at 8:30 a.m. ET, with forecasts ranging from ~100K to 115K jobs and unemployment expected to remain at 4.3%, though World Cup‑related hiring could boost numbers (kiplinger.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global stock markets pulling back today?
Markets are retreating due to quarter-end rebalancing and concerns about the sustainability of the AI-driven market rally.
What impact could the US nonfarm payrolls report have?
A stronger-than-expected payrolls report could increase expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening, especially a possible rate hike in September.
How are oil prices and central bank policies affecting markets?
Oil prices hitting new lows are providing some relief to central banks, and the European Central Bank has signaled balanced inflation and growth risks.
What is happening with major currencies like the yen and euro?
The yen is near a 40-year low and its near-term fate depends on US payrolls data, while the euro zone is watching for steady unemployment and easing inflation.
Which developments are key for investors today?
Key developments include the US payrolls report for June, euro zone unemployment rate release, and a speech by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President in Spain.

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