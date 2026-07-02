Swiss Banks in Strong Position with UBS Meeting Stricter Capital Rules: SNB

Swiss National Bank Assesses Stability and Capital Requirements

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday the country's banks were in a good position to cope with current macroeconomic and financial challenges, and noted that UBS appeared well capitalised as it faces tougher capital requirements.

Swiss Banking Sector Resilience

"The Swiss banking sector is well positioned to withstand the current challenging macroeconomic and financial environment," the SNB said in its financial stability report.

UBS and Stricter Capital Requirements

Impact of Credit Suisse Collapse

Following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which was subsequently acquired by its rival UBS, Swiss authorities have set about tightening capital requirements for the bank.

UBS Capital Position

Pro Forma Calculations and Reserves

"According to the pro forma calculations of the authorities and including reserves, UBS already has sufficient capital to meet the proposed requirements," the SNB said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Friederike Heine)