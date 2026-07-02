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Finance

SNB sees Swiss banks well placed to face challenges, UBS well capitalised

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Swiss Banks in Strong Position with UBS Meeting Stricter Capital Rules: SNB

Swiss National Bank Assesses Stability and Capital Requirements

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday the country's banks were in a good position to cope with current macroeconomic and financial challenges, and noted that UBS appeared well capitalised as it faces tougher capital requirements.

Swiss Banking Sector Resilience

"The Swiss banking sector is well positioned to withstand the current challenging macroeconomic and financial environment," the SNB said in its financial stability report.

UBS and Stricter Capital Requirements

Impact of Credit Suisse Collapse

Following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which was subsequently acquired by its rival UBS, Swiss authorities have set about tightening capital requirements for the bank.

UBS Capital Position

Pro Forma Calculations and Reserves

"According to the pro forma calculations of the authorities and including reserves, UBS already has sufficient capital to meet the proposed requirements," the SNB said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • SNB assesses Swiss banks as ‘well positioned’ to handle current macro‑economic and financial challenges, reflecting strong capital and liquidity buffers. (snb.ch)
  • UBS, following its acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023, already meets the proposed tougher capital requirements under pro forma calculations with reserves. (snb.ch)
  • These findings are reinforced by broader institutional affirmations—including the IMF’s praise of Switzerland’s economic resilience, strong institutional frameworks, low inflation, and prudent fiscal stance. (nb.admin.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Swiss National Bank say about Swiss banks' stability?
The SNB stated that Swiss banks are well positioned to withstand current macroeconomic and financial challenges.
How did the collapse of Credit Suisse impact UBS?
After Credit Suisse's collapse and its acquisition by UBS, Swiss authorities tightened capital requirements specifically for UBS.
Is UBS currently well capitalised according to Swiss authorities?
Yes, authorities' calculations indicate that UBS already has sufficient capital to meet the proposed stricter requirements.
What measures have Swiss authorities taken since the Credit Suisse collapse?
They have started tightening capital requirements for major banks such as UBS.

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