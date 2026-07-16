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Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Monte dei Paschi Board Calls Intesa's €30.6B Bid Premium Insufficient

Monte dei Paschi's Response to Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover Bid

Details of the Intesa Sanpaolo Offer

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) regards the premium implied in a €30.6 billion ($34.9 billion) unsolicited takeover bid from rival Intesa Sanpaolo as too low, the bank said on Thursday.

Under the deal, unveiled last month, Intesa would offer 1.6 of its own shares plus €1 in cash for each MPS share tendered, representing a 12.5% premium compared with MPS shares' closing price on the last trading day before the bid announcement.

Comparison with Sector Premiums

MPS said in a statement at the end of its board meeting that the premium was lower than the average level in comparable deals within the Italian banking sector, "equal to approximately 30% compared with the official price of the day prior to the announcement and approximately 41% compared with the one month volume-weighted average price".

Alternative Merger Proposal from Banco BPM

Board's Assessment of Banco BPM Proposal

MPS also said on Thursday its board would continue to assess the offer promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo thoroughly, as well as deepen the technical analyses of a separate merger proposal it received from rival Banco BPM.

"The Board of Directors believes that the Combination Proposal received from Banco BPM deserves a comprehensive and rigorous assessment," it said.

Banco BPM's Approach and Market Context

Banco BPM, which has France's Credit Agricole as its main shareholder, approached MPS last month to discuss a potential "merger of equals".

BPM gave no further details of a possible deal structure. Since then, however, the two banks' market values have diverged sharply. ($1 = 0.8763 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa’s offer values MPS at ~€10.09 per share, a 12.5% premium versus the closing price as of June 5, 2026 (and 17.4%–18.7% over 3‑ and 6‑month VWAP)
  • MPS argues the premium is below average deal premiums in the Italian banking sector (~30%–41%)
  • MPS will continue evaluating Intesa’s offer while rigorously assessing Banco BPM’s separate merger‑of‑equals proposal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover bid for Monte dei Paschi?
Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover bid for Monte dei Paschi is valued at €30.6 billion ($34.9 billion).
What premium does Intesa's offer represent for MPS shareholders?
The offer represents a 12.5% premium over MPS shares' closing price before the bid announcement.
How does the MPS board view the bid premium offered by Intesa?
The MPS board considers the premium too low compared to similar deals in the Italian banking sector.
Is Monte dei Paschi considering any merger proposals apart from Intesa’s?
Yes, Monte dei Paschi is also thoroughly assessing a separate merger proposal from Banco BPM.
Who is the main shareholder of Banco BPM?
France's Credit Agricole is the main shareholder of Banco BPM.

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