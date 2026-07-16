Monte dei Paschi Board Calls Intesa's €30.6B Bid Premium Insufficient

Monte dei Paschi's Response to Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover Bid

Details of the Intesa Sanpaolo Offer

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) regards the premium implied in a €30.6 billion ($34.9 billion) unsolicited takeover bid from rival Intesa Sanpaolo as too low, the bank said on Thursday.

Under the deal, unveiled last month, Intesa would offer 1.6 of its own shares plus €1 in cash for each MPS share tendered, representing a 12.5% premium compared with MPS shares' closing price on the last trading day before the bid announcement.

Comparison with Sector Premiums

MPS said in a statement at the end of its board meeting that the premium was lower than the average level in comparable deals within the Italian banking sector, "equal to approximately 30% compared with the official price of the day prior to the announcement and approximately 41% compared with the one month volume-weighted average price".

Alternative Merger Proposal from Banco BPM

Board's Assessment of Banco BPM Proposal

MPS also said on Thursday its board would continue to assess the offer promoted by Intesa Sanpaolo thoroughly, as well as deepen the technical analyses of a separate merger proposal it received from rival Banco BPM.

"The Board of Directors believes that the Combination Proposal received from Banco BPM deserves a comprehensive and rigorous assessment," it said.

Banco BPM's Approach and Market Context

Banco BPM, which has France's Credit Agricole as its main shareholder, approached MPS last month to discuss a potential "merger of equals".

BPM gave no further details of a possible deal structure. Since then, however, the two banks' market values have diverged sharply. ($1 = 0.8763 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)