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Finance

England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Regulation Health Policy

England to Ban Sale of High-Caffeine Energy Drinks to Under-16s from April 2025

Government Announces New Measures to Protect Children's Health

Details of the Energy Drink Ban

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday it would ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s in England beginning in April next year, saying the move would protect children's health and wellbeing.

Scope and Implementation

The government said drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre would be covered by the ban, which is subject to parliamentary approval and would apply to sales in shops, vending machines and online.

Health Concerns and Statistics

Ministers said around 100,000 children in England consume such drinks every day and cited evidence linking them to sleep disruption, anxiety and poor concentration.

Broader Child Protection Initiatives

Additional Measures by the Government

The energy drinks ban is the latest in a series of measures pursued by outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government to curb risks facing children and teenagers. 

Social Media Restrictions

Britain plans to ban social media for under-16s and impose default overnight social media curfews for 16- and 17-year-olds, arguing the restrictions will improve young people's health, sleep and wellbeing.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • The ban targets drinks exceeding 150 mg caffeine per litre and will apply to shops, online, cafés, pubs, and vending machines in England, pending legislation approved during this Parliament  (gov.uk).
  • Government cites health harms including sleep disruption, anxiety, poor concentration, links with harmful behaviours, and daily consumption by ~100,000 children  (gov.uk).
  • This measure is part of a wider youth wellbeing agenda: the UK will also ban social media for under‑16s (from Spring 2027) and impose default overnight curfews and addictive-feature restrictions for 16‑ and 17‑year‑olds  (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the ban on high-caffeine energy drinks for under-16s take effect in England?
The ban is scheduled to begin in April next year, pending parliamentary approval.
What types of energy drinks are included in England's new ban?
Drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per litre will be covered by the ban.
Where will the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks be restricted under the new law?
Sales will be banned in shops, vending machines, and online platforms.
Why is the UK government banning high-caffeine energy drinks for under-16s?
The government cites health concerns, linking these drinks to sleep disruption, anxiety, and poor concentration in children.
Which other youth protection measures are planned by the UK government?
Planned measures include a social media ban for under-16s and overnight curfews for 16- and 17-year-olds.

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