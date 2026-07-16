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Finance

Airlines asked to reduce flights at Paris-Orly due to risk of storms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Paris-Orly Flights Reduced by 20% Due to Storm Risks, DGAC Confirms

Flight Reductions and Weather Impact at Paris Airports

DGAC Requests Flight Reductions at Paris-Orly

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - Airlines have been asked to reduce their flights at Paris-Orly airport later on Thursday evening due to the risk of storms, said France's DGAC civil aviation authority.

Details of the 20% Reduction

• The civil aviation authority said it was asking airlines to reduce their flight schedule at Orly by 20% for later on Thursday evening, and added that delays were also expected at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Weather Forecast and Recent Conditions

• Storms could occur on Thursday, says the Meteo France service, in the wake of the country's recent heatwave.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The 20% reduction at Orly is a preventive measure to minimise disruption during severe weather, similar to previous operations under storm or snow alerts (ledauphine.com).
  • Delays are also anticipated at Paris‑Charles de Gaulle, reflecting cascading impacts across the Paris air traffic network (air-journal.fr).
  • Météo‑France forecasts storms in the wake of France’s recent heatwave, consistent with patterns where convective weather follows heat events (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are airlines being asked to reduce flights at Paris-Orly?
Airlines are asked to reduce flights by 20% at Paris-Orly due to the risk of storms, as directed by France's DGAC civil aviation authority.
Will there be delays at other Paris airports?
Delays are also expected at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport due to the storm risk.
When are the flight reductions at Paris-Orly taking place?
The flight reductions are scheduled for later on Thursday evening.
What is causing the potential disruption at Paris airports?
Potential storms, following a recent heatwave, are causing the disruptions according to Meteo France.

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