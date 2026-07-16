Paris-Orly Flights Reduced by 20% Due to Storm Risks, DGAC Confirms
Flight Reductions and Weather Impact at Paris Airports
DGAC Requests Flight Reductions at Paris-Orly
PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - Airlines have been asked to reduce their flights at Paris-Orly airport later on Thursday evening due to the risk of storms, said France's DGAC civil aviation authority.
Details of the 20% Reduction
• The civil aviation authority said it was asking airlines to reduce their flight schedule at Orly by 20% for later on Thursday evening, and added that delays were also expected at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.
Weather Forecast and Recent Conditions
• Storms could occur on Thursday, says the Meteo France service, in the wake of the country's recent heatwave.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)