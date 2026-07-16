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Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Latvia Enhances Dam and Gas Storage Security in Response to Russian Threat

Latvia's Security Measures Amid Russian Threats

By Andrius Sytas

Increased Security at Key Infrastructure

RIGA, July 16 (Reuters) - Latvia has increased security around a hydroelectric dam upstream from its capital Riga and at a huge underground gas storage facility due to intelligence pointing to a threat from Russia, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs told Reuters on Thursday.

Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish leaders have warned recently that Western intelligence agencies believe Russia is planning provocations and attacks against infrastructure in the region.

The Kremlin has called the allegations "scare stories".

Government Response and NATO Coordination

Asked in an interview where security has been increased in response to the threat, Kulbergs said: "Of course, Incukalns (gas storage), same as our energy sector and companies, (and) definitely the hydroelectric station."

Kulbergs said he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and had asked the alliance for more air defences and more allied boots on the ground.

He also asked for the swift integration with NATO's own defences of an anti-drone system which is being developed in Latvia with Ukraine's assistance.

Potential Hybrid Threats

As Russia is facing setbacks in its conflict with Ukraine, Kulbergs said, its leadership wants "a quick win, so the potential hybrid threat is larger than before", adding: "Anything is possible."

Political and Economic Implications

Latvia's Political Stance and Upcoming Election

MONEY OR PEACE?

Latvia, a NATO and European Union country which borders Russia, is a staunch supporter of Kyiv and a strong critic of Moscow.

Kulbergs became prime minister in June after the previous governing coalition disintegrated over its handling of the consequences of stray Ukrainian drones flying in from Russia.

He faces a national election in October and said his government was preparing for potential Russian interference. Moscow denies accusations from Western countries of meddling in their elections.

Sanctions and Economic Pressures

Kulbergs was critical of EU nations such as Bulgaria which are blocking a 21st package of sanctions on Russia, which could place restrictions on 250 individuals and entities and tighten restrictions on Russian liquefied ⁠natural gas (LNG).

Vetoing parts of the package entails culpability for the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, he said, adding that failing to act against Moscow's "shadow fleet" of tankers and its LNG sales were fueling the "Russian war machine".

Balancing Economic Interests and Peace

"And also some (European) countries are making big money out of this. The question is, do you want to make money or do you want to make peace? You can't have both."

(Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvia is bolstering protection at energy-critical infrastructure, including the hydroelectric station upstream of Riga and the Inčukalns underground gas storage, in response to perceived threats from Russia, according to PM Andris Kulbergs.
  • Kulbergs has formally called on NATO—via discussions with Secretary General Mark Rutte—for additional air defences, allied ground forces, and swift integration of a locally developed anti-drone system, co-created with Ukraine.
  • The decision reflects growing concerns over a rising hybrid threat from Russia, seen in tandem with increased drone incursions and suspected provocations across the Baltic region.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Latvia increased security at its dam and gas storage facility?
Latvia has bolstered security at these sites due to intelligence suggesting a potential threat from Russia, according to Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.
Which Latvian infrastructure sites are under increased protection?
Increased security measures are in place at a hydroelectric dam near Riga and the Incukalns underground gas storage facility.
What actions is Latvia requesting from NATO?
Latvia's PM has asked NATO for more air defences, additional allied troops, and rapid integration of an anti-drone system.
How has Latvia reacted to EU nations blocking additional sanctions on Russia?
Prime Minister Kulbergs criticized EU nations like Bulgaria for blocking sanctions, stating it fuels Russia's war efforts.
What is Latvia's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Latvia is a strong supporter of Ukraine and critic of Moscow, preparing for potential Russian interference ahead of national elections.

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