Latvia Enhances Dam and Gas Storage Security in Response to Russian Threat

Latvia's Security Measures Amid Russian Threats

By Andrius Sytas

Increased Security at Key Infrastructure

RIGA, July 16 (Reuters) - Latvia has increased security around a hydroelectric dam upstream from its capital Riga and at a huge underground gas storage facility due to intelligence pointing to a threat from Russia, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs told Reuters on Thursday.

Latvian, Lithuanian and Polish leaders have warned recently that Western intelligence agencies believe Russia is planning provocations and attacks against infrastructure in the region.

The Kremlin has called the allegations "scare stories".

Government Response and NATO Coordination

Asked in an interview where security has been increased in response to the threat, Kulbergs said: "Of course, Incukalns (gas storage), same as our energy sector and companies, (and) definitely the hydroelectric station."

Kulbergs said he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and had asked the alliance for more air defences and more allied boots on the ground.

He also asked for the swift integration with NATO's own defences of an anti-drone system which is being developed in Latvia with Ukraine's assistance.

Potential Hybrid Threats

As Russia is facing setbacks in its conflict with Ukraine, Kulbergs said, its leadership wants "a quick win, so the potential hybrid threat is larger than before", adding: "Anything is possible."

Political and Economic Implications

Latvia's Political Stance and Upcoming Election

MONEY OR PEACE?

Latvia, a NATO and European Union country which borders Russia, is a staunch supporter of Kyiv and a strong critic of Moscow.

Kulbergs became prime minister in June after the previous governing coalition disintegrated over its handling of the consequences of stray Ukrainian drones flying in from Russia.

He faces a national election in October and said his government was preparing for potential Russian interference. Moscow denies accusations from Western countries of meddling in their elections.

Sanctions and Economic Pressures

Kulbergs was critical of EU nations such as Bulgaria which are blocking a 21st package of sanctions on Russia, which could place restrictions on 250 individuals and entities and tighten restrictions on Russian liquefied ⁠natural gas (LNG).

Vetoing parts of the package entails culpability for the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, he said, adding that failing to act against Moscow's "shadow fleet" of tankers and its LNG sales were fueling the "Russian war machine".

Balancing Economic Interests and Peace

"And also some (European) countries are making big money out of this. The question is, do you want to make money or do you want to make peace? You can't have both."

(Editing by Gareth Jones)