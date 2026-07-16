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US will focus counterterrorism efforts on left-wing groups, Rubio says 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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US Shifts Counterterrorism Efforts Toward Left-Wing Groups, Rubio Says

US Counterterrorism Strategy and Focus on Left-Wing Groups

By Simon Lewis

Rubio's Address at the Ministerial Conference

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday launched a U.S-led push to focus international counterterrorism efforts on what he called "far-left terror," telling officials from more than 60 countries that leftist violence had been overlooked.

In a speech opening a Washington conference called the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism, Rubio said the threat from Islamic militancy was "severely diminished" thanks to coordinated international efforts.

Emergence of Left-Wing Violence as a Blind Spot

But he warned the "undeniable reality" of rising left-wing violence was a "blind spot".

"We can and we must identify and map this threat and rebuild our counterterrorism architecture to defeat it," Rubio said, describing a transnational threat from groups who target politicians and infrastructure that he said were motivated by a hatred of the West and its success.

Trump Administration's Policy and Actions

President Donald Trump has made ​countering left-wing groups a priority. Trump singled out the movement on the campaign trail ‌in ⁠2024, and vowed to take action against left-wing groups he accuses of fomenting violence after the killing of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk last year.

Concerns from Civil Liberties Groups

But civil liberties groups, including the ​American Civil Liberties Union, have warned that designating groups as far-left terror organizations risked targeting lawful protests and political opponents rather than genuine security threats.

International Workshops and Partnerships

The Trump administration convened a law enforcement workshop in May to discuss the threat of far-left groups and would co-host a second workshop with Germany, Rubio said.

"We will either cooperate across our borders, or the terrorists will continue to exploit the gaps between them," Rubio said. "The United States is building the infrastructure, the partnership and the strategy to defeat the scourge of far-left terror."

Designation of Foreign Terrorist Organizations

Recent US Actions Against European Groups

Since ⁠November, Washington has designated four European groups — Antifa Ost, the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, offering rewards of up to $10 ⁠million ​for information on their financing.

Alleged Foreign State Involvement

Links to Iranian and Cuban Networks

Rubio said left-wing groups work with foreign states hostile to the U.S., citing Iranian proxy networks as "increasingly intimately tied to leftist militant groups around the world," though he did not provide evidence of such links. He also accused Cuba's Communist leaders of having "helped build the far left" in the United States, without offering evidence to support the claim.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio convened representatives from over 60 nations to address rising violent extremism from far‑left political groups, calling it a critical ‘blind spot’ in global counterterrorism efforts.
  • Since November 2025, the US has designated four European leftist groups—including Antifa Ost and the Informal Anarchist Federation—as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, with up to $10 million in rewards for information on their financing.
  • Civil liberties groups warn the focus on left‑wing groups risks conflating legitimate protest with terrorism, prompting concern among allies and domestic officials over politicizing counterterrorism policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US shifting its counterterrorism focus to left-wing groups?
Secretary of State Marco Rubio cited overlooked threats from far-left violence and a diminished threat from Islamic militancy as reasons for refocusing counterterrorism efforts on left-wing groups.
Which left-wing groups have been designated as terrorist organizations?
Since November, Washington has designated Antifa Ost, Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
What concerns do civil liberties groups have about this shift?
Civil liberties groups warn that labeling left-wing organizations as terrorist risks targeting lawful protesters and political opponents instead of genuine security threats.
How is the US working with other countries on this initiative?
The US is hosting international conferences and workshops, collaborating with more than 60 countries to develop strategies and infrastructure to counter left-wing terrorism.
What role has President Trump played in this counterterrorism policy?
President Trump has made countering left-wing groups a priority, highlighting the issue during his 2024 campaign and supporting law enforcement efforts against such organizations.

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